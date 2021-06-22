Future of Education Technology Conference Announces Best-Selling Author Shawn Achor as 2022 Opening Keynote

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future of Education Technology® Conference (FETC®), an intensive, highly collaborative exploration of new technologies, best practices and pressing issues, announced today one of the world's leading experts on the connection between happiness and success, Shawn Achor, as the opening keynoter of the 2022, in-person event being held January 25-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Future of Education Technology Conference

Achor, a best-selling author, will present Rethinking the Formula For Success: The Power of Positive Education. He will use the latest research, interactive experiments, and humorous stories to show how simple changes to our mindset and habits can create happiness and success for schools. His keynote will demonstrate how every attendee can become a "positive genius" — someone who can continually use facts to see the most helpful reality and then share this reality with students and other staff members. FETC attendees will learn how to harness Achor's latest research on managing stress, plus how to navigate multiple realities at work, cancel internal and external noise, add vantage points to planning, use success accelerants to speed up goal completion, and use meaning markers to spread positive genius throughout a team and an entire organization.

"FETC has the most intriguing and timely Opening Keynote ever. Every attendee will be impacted by Shawn Achor as he uses the latest understanding of brain science and positive psychology coupled with humor and actionable behaviors to engage the audience," said Jennifer Womble, Program Chair for the Future of Education Technology Conference. "His education and research stories are interesting and profound as he explains human behaviors and how to maximize productivity and achievement by increasing happiness and gratitude. After a very difficult pandemic, Shawn will inspire attendees to take steps immediately that will impact their professional and personal lives by infusing a few simple steps each day to increase happiness."

FETC will feature sessions and workshops in five distinct tracks including Future of Ed Tech Administrator, Future of Ed Tech Educator, Future of Ed Tech Information Technology, Future of Ed Tech Coach and Future of Ed Tech Library Media Specialist. The Expo Hall will feature leading solution providers and give attendees the opportunity to see and try out the most innovative technologies, applications and services available in ed tech today.

Registration for the 2022 Future of Education Technology Conference is now open. Professionals can receive Super Savings of $150.00 off the on-site rate when they register by Nov. 12, 2021. For more information, visit www.FETC.org.

Media Contact:

Rennette Fortune

LRP Media Group

P: 561.622.6520

E: [email protected]

www.LRP.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Future of Education Technology Conference