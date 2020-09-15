Future of Education Technology Conference Reimagined as Immersive Virtual Event for 2021

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future of Education Technology Conference® (FETC®), an intensive, highly collaborative exploration of new education technologies, best practices and pressing issues, today announced the essential four-day conference, kicking off on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, will adopt a no-cost, virtual model. The fully digital format will give educators and technology leaders, in all roles, access to expert-led live-streamed sessions, daily keynotes, Q&As, AI-based networking, exhibits of new technologies, and more.

Future of Education Technology Conference

Jennifer Womble, FETC Program Chair, shared, "No one could have predicted the current changes in education. The pandemic has demonstrated that the most important thing we can do for administration and educators is provide high-quality professional development and community support. FETC is proud to offer engaging educational technology content digging into the most pressing issues from access and equity to change management, cybersecurity, digital literacy, and distance learning at a time when districts need it most."

The fully interactive, free FETC virtual experience will use state-of-the-art technology to ensure attendees are able to explore and network with other participants, speakers, and solution providers. Attendees will be able to take part in live Q&A, one-on-one meetings, join group chats, visit booths, and more. The 2021 agenda will cover the hottest topics and include roundtables, product demonstrations, and solution provider sessions. Additional details will be released in the upcoming weeks.

To register for free, visit www.FETC.org.

Media Contact:

Rennette Fortune

LRP Media Group

P: 561.622.6520

E: [email protected]

www.LRP.com

Related Images

fetc-is-now-a-virtual-and-free.jpg

FETC is now a virtual and FREE event

SOURCE Future of Education Technology Conference