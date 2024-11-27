Future of EV Manufacturing Market worth 46,315 thousand units by 2035| MarketsandMarkets

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255751150

Commercial vehicle will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The commercial vehicle is expected to be the fastest growing market within the electric vehicle industry due to increasing demand for sustainable transportation solutions, stringent emission regulations, and advances in battery technologies that increase range and reduce costs. OEMs such as Volvo, Daimler Truck AG, Ford Motors are focusing on the development of electric commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses, and vans, to meet these requirements while addressing urban air quality issues and reducing fleet operators' operating costs. For instance, in August 2024, Ford announced a plans for generation of electric vehicles begins with a commercial van that will be assembled at Ford's Ohio Assembly Plant starting in 2026. Further, Governments around the world are supporting this transition with incentives, subsidies, and infrastructure investments, such as expanding commercial-scale charging networks. OEMs are seizing these opportunities by launching innovative models, forming strategic partnerships, and integrating cutting-edge technologies such as telematics and autonomous driving systems to create competitive, future-ready EV portfolios. This shift not only strengthens their market presence, but also aligns with global sustainability goals and positions the commercial vehicle segment as a key driver in the growth trajectory of the EV industry.

Initiative towards circular economy strategy by OEMs drive the market growth

The shift toward a circular economy strategy by OEMs is shaping the future of the EV manufacturing market by emphasizing sustainability and resource efficiency. OEMs are adopting practices like recycling battery materials, reusing production scrap, and designing vehicles for easier disassembly and material recovery. For instance, In September 2024, BMW of North America and Redwood Materials announced a partnership to recycle lithium-ion batteries from all electric, plug-in hybrid-electric, and mild hybrid BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce, and BMW Motorrad vehicles in the US. The partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to sustainability and is the next step towards creating a closed-loop circular value chain for lithium-ion batteries in the US. By integrating circular principles, OEMs enhance their competitiveness and align with global regulatory pressures and consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions, driving long-term growth in the EV market.

Asia Pacific (excl. China) will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific (excl. China) is set to become the fastest growing market for electric vehicles, driven by supportive government policies, increasing infrastructure investment and growing consumer awareness of sustainability. For instance, Japan will hand out more subsidies for electric-vehicle battery production, pledging as much as USD 2.4 billion in support for related projects by Toyota Motor and other major companies, as it seeks to strengthen its battery supply chain. Countries like India, Japan, and South Korea are actively promoting the growth of electric cars. With localized supply chains and reasonably priced electric vehicles, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are increasing production in India. Japan's Toyota and Honda are focusing on hybrid and all-electric platforms using advanced battery technologies. South Korea's Hyundai and Kia are investing heavily in EV platforms such as E-GMP to gain global EV leadership. Hyundai Motor Group announced plans to invest USD 16 billion in electrification by 2030. Indonesia and Thailand are positioning themselves as regional EV hubs, attracting investment from global players such as BYD and Hyundai, along with local initiatives to support the production and assembly of EV components. BYD invested USD 486 million in Rayong factory, south of Bangkok, will employ around 10,000 workers and have an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year. These efforts are supported by ambitious government targets, green mobility incentives and public-private partnerships to accelerate the transition to electric mobility.

Key Market Players Future of EV Manufacturing Industry:

Prominent players in the Future of EV Manufacturing Market include as Tesla (US), BYD (China), Volkswagen (Germany), SAIC Motor (China), Stellantis NV (Netherlands) and among others.

This report provides insights on:

Technology Analysis: Insights on current and upcoming technologies, future investments, and critical OEMs and supplier strategies. Covered major electric components, technological trends such as the platform sharing, and market players providing these.

Market Landscape by vehicle type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), by region ( China , Asia Pacific (excl. China ), Europe , and North America ).

, (excl. ), , and ). Supplier Analysis: The report analyzes market players, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players. It also helps stakeholders understand the strategy of the EV manufacturers and provides information on their recent developments and investments in the market. OEM-wise decarbonization targets are also covered.

