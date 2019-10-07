Future of Global Online Food Delivery Services Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Online food delivery is growing at a rapid pace all over the world due to the convenience, variety, and cost available at the touch of a button. Major cities and urban centers have been the epicenter of this evolution, especially because of the increased penetration of smartphones and widespread internet connectivity. There have not only been significant continual investments into the industry but also, more importantly, several mergers and acquisitions on a global scale. Many investment-, technology-, and even, transportation companies are trying to eat a share of the pie. This has led to certain companies not only branching out their operations to reach global customers but also completely dominating the local markets they operate in. The aim of this study is to analyze the dynamics of the global last-mile online food delivery services market. The research deep dives into key revenue and market share information at the global, regional and national levels. By providing a comprehensive overview of the industry from multiple angles, this research service seeks to:



• Provide a strategic overview of markets prominent in Online Food Delivery.

• Offer strategic, financial and future insights into the key companies that are in the business.

• Provide a strategic overview of the key technologies that are disrupting and advancing the industry.

• Present market challenges and market opportunities that companies will encounter in their operations.

• Profiles of cross-industry participants, especially automotive companies that could either have an impact on or be impacted by this industry.

• Offer strategic conclusions and recommendations for the global online food delivery industry. From an automotive and transportation stand-point, this study will aim to establish how the online food industry will prove to be a suitable investment and solutions playground. It will provide leading examples of companies and collaborations that are occurring currently and that could happen in the future.



