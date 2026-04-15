Future of Health (FOH) Launches Global Scholarship to Extend Its Reach and Deepen Impact on Healthcare Delivery Worldwide

Scholarship provides FOH membership for senior health leaders from underrepresented regions, strengthening the organization's research and dialogue that address global health challenges

Pakistan's Aria Institute of Medical Sciences and M.P. Shah Hospital in Nairobi named inaugural scholarship recipients

BOSTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future of Health (FOH), a global community of senior health leaders shaping the future of healthcare, today announced the launch of the FOH Global Scholarship, a new initiative that opens FOH membership to health organizations from developing nations worldwide. By funding membership, the initiative expands the FOH community to low- and middle-income countries, bringing more of the world's health systems into FOH research and dialogue that aims to shape global health policy. The organization named Aria Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Quetta, Balochistan, Pakistan, led by CEO Dr. Sohail Khan, and M.P. Shah Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, under direction of CEO Dr. Toseef Din, as inaugural recipients of the scholarship.

FOH brings together 65 senior leaders from health systems, government, academia, and industry across 14 countries to examine shared challenges and translate international experience into evidence-based guidance for healthcare systems worldwide. As the organization has grown, so has the recognition that some of the world's most complex health system challenges are unfolding in regions that are underrepresented in global dialogue. The FOH Global Scholarship enables senior leaders from those communities to participate in the organization, ensuring FOH's research and recommendations reflect a truly global range of health system realities. Initial target regions include Africa, India, South America, and Eastern Europe.

"Global healthcare challenges can only be addressed with a deep understanding of health systems in all regions of the world," said Future of Health's Co-Chairmen, Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Innovation, Transformation, and AI Officer and Founder and Director of ARC, Sheba Medical Center, and Chip Kahn, Visiting Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. "The strength of FOH's work depends on the breadth of operational experience represented at the table. Establishing this scholarship ensures perspectives from health systems across a wider range of regions and economies are fully integrated into our research, and ultimately into the recommendations we bring to the global health community."

Scholarship recipients join FOH as full members, contributing to its annual research program, expert workgroups, and peer-reviewed publications, and attending the organization's Annual Summit. Candidates are assessed using the same criteria applied to all members of the FOH community: senior executive responsibility, institutional influence, and the ability to contribute meaningful insight to global health dialogue.

Inaugural recipient representative Dr. Sohail Khan spent 18 years practicing interventional cardiology in the U.S., and completing a Master's in Healthcare Management at Harvard University, before returning to Pakistan in 2021 to build a hospital capable of meeting international standards in one of the country's most underserved regions. Under his leadership, AIMS has become the largest private healthcare facility in Balochistan and the only institution in the region to hold both SafeCare and ISO certifications.

"FOH brings together leaders who are confronting the same systemic challenges from very different vantage points," said Dr. Sohail Khan, CEO, Aria Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS). "Through leading a healthcare institution in one of Pakistan's most complex settings, I've seen firsthand the barriers underserved communities face, including disparities in access to opportunity—which often affect women—and the powerful lessons they teach. I aim to bring that on-the-ground perspective to FOH's research, while taking back insights that help us build something stronger in Balochistan."

M.P. Shah Hospital's CEO Dr. Toseef Din brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare management. M.P. Shah Hospital is a leading private, non-profit, 217-bed tertiary facility in Nairobi with national referral status, internationally accredited for quality and sustainability by the Joint Commission. Under her leadership, the hospital continues to expand its specialist services, technology infrastructure, and patient-centered care across Kenya and the wider East African region.

"Joining FOH creates an opportunity to bring perspectives from East Africa into a truly global conversation," said Dr. Toseef Din, CEO, M.P. Shah Hospital. "Health systems like ours are navigating rapid growth alongside complex resource challenges, and there is significant value in sharing those experiences while learning from peers across different regions. I look forward to contributing to FOH's research and dialogue and strengthening the impact of our work in Kenya and beyond."

The initiative is open to philanthropic partners committed to strengthening global health leadership. For one annual scholarship, FOH, along with contributing members, will match philanthropic contributions dollar-for-dollar. FOH remains an apolitical, research-led organization, and philanthropic contributions do not influence scholarship selection, membership criteria, governance, or research priorities.

Philanthropic partners interested in supporting the program can contact FOH Executive Director Oranit Ido at [email protected]

About the Future of Health (FOH)

Future of Health (FOH) is a global community of 65 senior leaders from health systems, academia, government, and industry, united by a shared vision to redesign healthcare for 2035 and beyond. Co-chaired by Prof. Eyal Zimlichman of Sheba Medical Center, Chip Kahn of the American Enterprise Institute and under the direction of Executive Director Oranit Ido, FOH convenes hospital executives, policymakers, payers, and researchers to confront shared challenges and develop practical recommendations. Through annual summits, high-impact publications, and collaborative research, FOH transforms global consensus into policy, pilots, and measurable change, building more resilient, equitable, and innovative health systems worldwide. For more information, visit: https://foh.health/.

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SOURCE Future of Health (FOH)