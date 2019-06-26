Future of Lotteries to be Examined at Summer Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States, July 12-14 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The evolution of state lotteries into multi-faceted gaming providers will be the focus of the Committee on Lotteries when the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) convenes July 12-14 in Minneapolis. A Summer Meeting-record 44 legislators – and counting – from 17 states are registered for the three-day conference at the Radisson Blu Downtown.

The NCLGS Summer Meeting – the only gaming conference where the legislative decision-makers meet – is open to the public. To view the agenda, register, and book rooms at the host hotel at special attendee rates, visit http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

The NCLGS Committee on Lotteries, chaired by Connecticut Representative Kevin Ryan, will hear from the following experts:

Beth Bresnahan, Executive Director, DC Lottery

John Osenenko, Vice President, Business Development, Scientific Games

Former Congressman Jon Porter, President & CEO, Porter Group

Paul Sternberg, Senior Lottery Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group

"As a state Representative, I know how valuable lotteries are to state budgets. Lotteries must continually innovate to maintain their growth, yet they most do so in a way that complements other forms of gaming in a state," Representative Kevin said. "I and other members of the Committee look forward to hearing from experts who will examine aspects of convergence and collision among lotteries and gaming."

The Summer Meeting has been approved for 10.75 and 10.0 Continuing Legal Education credits by the Minnesota and Nevada bars, respectively, underscoring its importance as a premier gaming policy forum.

The three-day NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Indian Gaming, Lotteries, Responsible Gaming, and State-Federal Relations

Keynote Luncheon Address: "The Next Five Years of Gaming," by Timothy Wilmott, CEO, Penn National Gaming, and Chairman, American Gaming Association

, CEO, Penn National Gaming, and Chairman, American Gaming Association The Masterclasses conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law

Special general session panel examining gaming's evolution toward entertainment

Thursday evening cocktail reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Sportradar offices

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators, those seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

The Summer Meeting is again co-locating with the GLI University Mid-Year Regulators Seminar on July 11. For more information, visit https://gaminglabs.com/events/gli-mid-year-seminar/

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 39 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS.

