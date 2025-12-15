Future Of Memory And Storage (FMS) Opens 2026 Call For Presentations

Celebrating 20 Years of Driving Innovation in Memory, Storage, and Data Architecture

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, the industry's premier event for next-generation memory and storage, and the world's largest independent memory and storage conference, today announced that its 2026 Call for Presentations (CFP) is now open. We invite experts, innovators, and industry leaders to submit proposals for presentations and panels for FMS26, taking place August 4-6, 2026, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California.

FMS connects top technologists, product leaders, analysts, investors, and enterprise end users across the global ecosystem. Marking its 20th anniversary, FMS26 will deliver an expanded program reflecting two decades of accelerating innovation in memory and storage technologies.

A Milestone Year Highlighting the Technologies Powering the Future

FMS26 will feature sessions on both foundational and emerging technologies shaping next-generation system performance, data-centric architectures, AI-driven workloads, and the expanding universe of high-performance computing.

Submission topics include (but are not limited to):

Aerospace Storage and Memory

AI and ML Applications

Automotive Applications

Business Strategies & Memory Markets

Chiplets & UCIe

Cloud Storage

Computational Storage

Computing Near Memory/Storage

CXL

Data Center Applications

Data Security

Design Automation

DRAM

Flash Technology

Gaming

HDDs, Magnetic Tape, and Optical Storage

High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM)

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Industry Association Activities

Long-Term Data Retention

Networks and Connections

Other Memory Technologies

SSD Technology

Storage Management Software

Storage Systems

Storage Tiering

Sustainability

Testing and Performance

Potential presenters are also welcome to propose additional topics that reflect the rapidly evolving needs of memory, storage, and advanced compute architectures.

Shaping What's Next in Memory, Storage, and AI

As a premier gathering for the industry, FMS attracts attendees from across sectors including data center, cloud, hyperscale, AI, automotive, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, enterprise IT, research, and finance.

"FMS26 marks an extraordinary milestone for the memory and storage community," said Thomas Coughlin, FMS Conference Chair. "For two decades, FMS has brought together the brightest minds driving the innovations that power our digital world. We look forward to proposals that spark new ideas, uncover emerging applications, and help define the next era of high-performance memory and storage solutions."

Submission Details

Proposal Deadline: Friday, February 27, 2026

Notification of Acceptance: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Submit Proposals: https://FutureMemoryStorage.com/speakers/call-for-proposals

Don't Miss This Milestone Year

FMS26 will celebrate two decades of collaboration, innovation, and industry leadership, while showcasing the breakthroughs shaping the future of data systems, AI acceleration, and High-Performance Computing (HPC).

Submit your proposal today and be part of the next chapter in the evolution of memory and storage.

About FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, produced by Conference ConCepts, is the premier global event showcasing cutting-edge developments in multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and storage technologies. As the world's largest conference and exhibition in this sector, FMS highlights mainstream applications, breakthrough innovations, key enabling technologies, and the full spectrum of players—from leading vendors to disruptive startups. This event spans critical application areas including AI, enterprise data centers, high-performance computing, mobile devices at the edge, and embedded systems. FMS serves as a dynamic hub where technology professionals, executive leaders, customers, cloud providers, hyperscaler companies, and industry analysts converge to explore the evolving landscape of memory and storage. With a renewed commitment to inclusivity and innovation, FMS is shaping the future of memory and storage—especially at its intersection with artificial intelligence.

