Future of oral and maxillofacial surgery to be on display at AAOMS Annual Meeting

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research and its impact on oral and maxillofacial surgery and patient care will be the focus of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) 101st Annual Meeting, Scientific Sessions and Exhibition being held Sept. 16 to 21 in Boston, Mass.

More than 4,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons (OMSs), faculty, residents and allied staff are expected to attend the meeting, which will showcase more than 200 educational sessions and explore the theme of Envisioning the Future of Research and Innovation.

Keeping with the meeting's theme of research and innovation, 10 educational tracks will cover the entire OMS scope of practice: anesthesia, cosmetic surgery, dental implants, dentoalveolar surgery, orthognathic and obstructive sleep apnea surgery, pathology, pediatrics and cleft, reconstruction, temporomandibular joint and trauma. Each track's plenary session will be followed by multiple interactive breakouts – with one devoted to reviewing the latest breakthroughs in advancements.

Other highlights of the meeting include:

Led by experts in the specialty, 17 Master Classes discussing popular topics such as management of progressive facial deformities and reconstruction of the cleft lip and palate.

The Chalmers J. Lyons Memorial Lecture providing evidence-based updates on concussion assessment and management.

Memorial Lecture providing evidence-based updates on concussion assessment and management. Hands-on courses covering nerve repair and cosmetic facial surgery.

Team-based learning sessions, including one exploring robotic-assisted dental implant surgery.

"The meeting's many educational presentations will provide a glimpse into the promising developments in store for oral and maxillofacial surgery," said AAOMS President A. Thomas Indresano, DMD, FACS. "Once again, the meeting will offer numerous valuable opportunities for all members of the OMS team. It is fitting such a rich educational program will take place in Boston, a city known for its ingenious technology."

Registration is open to AAOMS members, OMS residents, non-members and the media. More information is available at AAOMS.org/Boston.

The experts in face, mouth and jaw surgery® — The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) is the professional organization representing more than 11,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons, OMS residents and OMS professional staff in the United States. AAOMS supports its fellows' and members' ability to practice their specialty through education, research and advocacy. AAOMS fellows and members comply with rigorous continuing education requirements and submit to periodic office anesthesia evaluations. For additional information about oral and maxillofacial surgery, visit the AAOMS websites at AAOMS.org and MyOMS.org.

SOURCE American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons

Related Links

http://www.aaoms.org

