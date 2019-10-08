Future of Smart and Connected Homes, 2019-2025: Partnerships Between Smart-Home Product Providers and Utility, Telecom, Insurance, and Online Retail Companies are Crucial for Mass Market Adoption
The total smart and connected homes market is estimated to reach $262.63 billion growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% till 2025.
The smart and connected homes market is an evolving and dynamic sector that is poised for solid growth in the next 7 years. The market is mainly driven by demand for enhanced safety and personal comfort, increased energy and cost savings, growing acceptance of new products, improved adoption of high-speed Internet connectivity in developing countries, new business models, and enhanced competition from different market participants.
The CAGR would be in double digits if smart TVs were not considered in the total market revenue; however, we have chosen to include it in the scope of this research study, as it is an integral part of the smart home ecosystem.
The home entertainment segment contributed 82.7% of the total market revenue and will continue to remain the highest contributor in the forecast period as well. Home energy management systems (HEMS) segment is expected to witness accelerated growth with a CAGR of 21.0% till 2025.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Key Findings - Market Opportunities
- Key Findings - Market Trends in Developed Economies
- Key Findings - Market Trends in Emerging Economies
- Key Market Developments
- CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
- Associated Research and Multimedia on Smart and Connected Homes
2. Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Market Definition - Home Energy Management
- Market Definition - Home Automation and Safety and Security
- Market Definition - Home Entertainment
- Market Definition - Health and Wellness
- Homes Evolving Beyond Smart Homes
- Smart Home Layout
- Smart Home Technology Stack
- Research Methodology
- Market Segmentation by Smart Home Segments
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Smart and Connected Homes Market
- Key Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Key Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Smart and Connected Homes Market
- Revenue Forecast
- Connected Devices Volume Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Construction Type
- Revenue Forecast by Construction Type Discussion
5. Smart and Connected Homes Penetration
- Global Smart and Connected Homes Penetration
- Smart Home Device Ownership in Developed Countries by 2025
6. Home Energy Management Segment Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Technology Trends
7. Home Automation and Control Segment Analysis
8. Home Safety and Security Segment Analysis
9. Home Entertainment Segment Analysis
10. Health and Wellness Segment Analysis
11. Regional Analysis with Key Country Findings
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Key Countries
- Key Findings - United States
- Key Findings - United Kingdom
- Key Findings - Germany
- Key Findings - France
- Key Findings - Nordics
- Key Findings - Benelux
- Key Findings - India
- Key Findings - UAE
- Key Findings - China
- Key Findings - Brazil
12. Customer Perspectives on Smart and Connected Homes
- Ranking of Success Factors for Adoption of Smart Home Devices
- Perceived Benefits of Smart Home Device Purchases Among Non-users
- Priority of Home Owners to Buy Smart Home Devices in the Next 5 Years
- Smart Home Appeal by Countries
- Smart Home Appeal by Segments
- Channel of Purchase of Smart Home Devices
- Willingness to Pay for Smart Home Devices
- Ranking of Barriers to Adoption of Smart Home Devices
13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT-enabled Products
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Data Analytics and Cloud Computing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Products with Functionality Integration
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Strategic Partnerships
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
14. Conclusion
- 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
