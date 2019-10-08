Future of Smart and Connected Homes, 2019-2025: Partnerships Between Smart-Home Product Providers and Utility, Telecom, Insurance, and Online Retail Companies are Crucial for Mass Market Adoption

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of Smart and Connected Homes, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total smart and connected homes market is estimated to reach $262.63 billion growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% till 2025.



The smart and connected homes market is an evolving and dynamic sector that is poised for solid growth in the next 7 years. The market is mainly driven by demand for enhanced safety and personal comfort, increased energy and cost savings, growing acceptance of new products, improved adoption of high-speed Internet connectivity in developing countries, new business models, and enhanced competition from different market participants.



The CAGR would be in double digits if smart TVs were not considered in the total market revenue; however, we have chosen to include it in the scope of this research study, as it is an integral part of the smart home ecosystem.



The home entertainment segment contributed 82.7% of the total market revenue and will continue to remain the highest contributor in the forecast period as well. Home energy management systems (HEMS) segment is expected to witness accelerated growth with a CAGR of 21.0% till 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Findings - Market Opportunities

Key Findings - Market Trends in Developed Economies

Key Findings - Market Trends in Emerging Economies

Key Market Developments

CEO's 360 Degree Perspective

Associated Research and Multimedia on Smart and Connected Homes

2. Market Overview

Market Definition

Market Definition - Home Energy Management

Market Definition - Home Automation and Safety and Security

Market Definition - Home Entertainment

Market Definition - Health and Wellness

Homes Evolving Beyond Smart Homes

Smart Home Layout

Smart Home Technology Stack

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation by Smart Home Segments

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Smart and Connected Homes Market

Key Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Key Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Smart and Connected Homes Market

Revenue Forecast

Connected Devices Volume Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Construction Type

Revenue Forecast by Construction Type Discussion

5. Smart and Connected Homes Penetration

Global Smart and Connected Homes Penetration

Smart Home Device Ownership in Developed Countries by 2025

6. Home Energy Management Segment Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Technology Trends

7. Home Automation and Control Segment Analysis

8. Home Safety and Security Segment Analysis

9. Home Entertainment Segment Analysis

10. Health and Wellness Segment Analysis

11. Regional Analysis with Key Country Findings

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Percent Revenue Breakdown by Key Countries

Key Findings - United States

Key Findings - United Kingdom

Key Findings - Germany

Key Findings - France

Key Findings - Nordics

Key Findings - Benelux

Key Findings - India

Key Findings - UAE

Key Findings - China

Key Findings - Brazil

12. Customer Perspectives on Smart and Connected Homes

Ranking of Success Factors for Adoption of Smart Home Devices

Perceived Benefits of Smart Home Device Purchases Among Non-users

Priority of Home Owners to Buy Smart Home Devices in the Next 5 Years

Smart Home Appeal by Countries

Smart Home Appeal by Segments

Channel of Purchase of Smart Home Devices

Willingness to Pay for Smart Home Devices

Ranking of Barriers to Adoption of Smart Home Devices

13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT-enabled Products

Growth Opportunity 2 - Data Analytics and Cloud Computing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Products with Functionality Integration

Growth Opportunity 4 - Strategic Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

14. Conclusion

3 Big Predictions

