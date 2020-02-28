Future of Smart Cities-Key City Profiles

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased urban penetration coupled with the rapid expansion of cities have resulted in a lot more dependence on resources such as water, energy, environment, infrastructure, and other basic utilities.This has also resulted in spikes in congestion and pollution.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867524/?utm_source=PRN

Such stress on city resources has forced government institutions and municipalities to look at alternative means of managing cities.This has brought about a move toward smart solutions that are more sustainable, green, and resourceful.



Smart cities are cities built on smart solutions and technology that will lead to the adoption of intelligent and seamless transportation and other sustainable plans. The goal of a smart city is to solve major problems through modern management and greater interaction between citizens and institutions to achieve a better quality of life. The study looks to identify the unique intelligent transport strategies adopted by major smart cities from a global perspective. It focuses on various developments in this segment, including their current and future outlook. It also presents a general overview of the disruptive technologies, data and digital strategies and various smart city initiatives. Existing 3G/4G networks may not be able to handle the advanced technologies in use in smart cities. 5G can act as an enabler of smart nations as it can provide the necessary technological support that can boost the efficiency of select smart city projects. As billions of connected devices join the Internet of Things (IoT) in the next few years, various communication technologies will enable the transformation of and the easy accessibility to complex hybrid intelligence for transportation solutions enabling a city to become smarter.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867524/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

