FUTURE OF SPACE CELEBRATES WORLD PENGUIN DAY APRIL 25th BY SENDING 275 PLUSH PENGUINS INTO ZERO GRAVITY

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a one-of-a-kind Celebration of World Penguin Day on April 25, FUTURE of SPACE (FoS), in Partnership with Zero-G, has taken the joy of science to new heights by sending 275 penguin plush toys on a zero gravity flight. Each of these stuffed toys of cuteness, embarked on their journey completely outfitted with individual boarding passes. Affectionately known as "Astro-Penguin," the whole lot will be numbered 1 through 275, with a special certificate authenticating their zero gravity flight experience.

This event forms a broader initiative aimed at seamlessly merging the thrill of space exploration with the extraordinary Space2Sea Voyage to Antarctica. This endeavor seeks to cultivate awareness and admiration for the natural habitat of these endearing, flightless birds. After their unprecedented airborne adventure, these specially flown plush penguins will be gifted to all guests on their upcoming Space2Sea Antarctica Journey, taking place December 19-29, 2024. This curated expedition deemed the Voyage of Legends will feature insights from luminaries such as William Shatner, Scott Kelly, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

FUTURE of SPACE is committed to promoting educational and inspiring experiences that connect people more closely to the environment and the Cosmos. The Zero-G flight, while providing a playful nod to World Penguin Day, stands as a symbol of our ongoing commitment to responsible and innovative exploration.

View 275 Astro-Penguins in Zero-G Flight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LK_WEKADTyA

About FUTURE of SPACE (FoS)

FUTURE of SPACE is dedicated to fostering collaboration that transcends boundaries. By uniting diverse voices through dynamic content, thoughtfully curated events, and pioneering platforms, FoS champions inclusive dialogue that propels action and sparks innovation. Our mission is centered on the expansion of humanity into space—not just for the sake of exploration but for the benefit of Earth and all future destinations. We believe in the transformative power of collective effort and are committed to making space accessible and relevant to everyone, wherever we may journey next. To learn more about FUTURE of SPACE, visit https://space2sea.io/fos/. To learn more about Space2Sea Antarctica Voyage visit www.space2sea.io.

About Zero Gravity Corporation

Zero Gravity Corporation ("Zero-G") is the world leader in zero gravity flights. As the first and only FAA-approved provider of zero gravity flights, Zero-G does it all: Astronaut training; scientific research; corporate incentives; entertainment, TV, & film; and even public flights. With a spotless safety record over the past 19 years, Zero-G has made the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the general public. Whether you're a training astronaut, a scientist conducting groundbreaking research, or a civilian pursuing a lifelong dream, it all starts in the same place–a Zero-G flight. To learn more about Zero-G, visit www.gozerog.com.

