Future of the Global Aluminium Castings Industry to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of the Global Aluminium Castings Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a thorough examination of the market for utilising aluminium castings in numerous end-use industries and geographical locations in the medium term.

Aluminium castings are lightweight, corrosion-resistant and highly conductive metal products which can be easily customised through heat treatment. They are, therefore, well suited for cars since they increase fuel economy by lowering the vehicle's total weight. Over time, the use and demand of aluminium have grown across all the end-user sectors, and this expansion has coincided with the drive to cut carbon emissions.



The automobile industry is increasingly concentrating on boosting the usage of products with low carbon footprints due to a rising emphasis on reducing vehicle emissions. Castings differ from other types of aluminium, absorbing significant amount of recycled aluminium made from post-consumer waste. About 10.4 million tonnes of aluminium castings will be utilised worldwide by the passenger automobile sector in 2022.

During the projected period, the percentage of passenger vehicles in the total utilisation of aluminium castings may decrease somewhat during the projected period. With new advancements in the usage of aluminium castings for their products, the use in the industrial and building & construction sectors has experienced substantial growth in recent years.



In a nutshell, the following points are covered

World aluminium usage

Casting Process & Technology developments

Casting processes - an overview

Sand casting

Die casting

Gravity die casting (permanent mould casting)

High pressure die casting (HPDC)

Low pressure die casting (LPDC) - Counter pressure die casting

Squeeze casting

Investment casting

Aluminium casting alloys and applications

Technology trends and new products

Machining and other value addition of cast parts - An overview

Aluminium Castings Production

Global aluminium castings production - Overview

Aluminium castings production across regions

Supply chain & Raw material usage

Primary vs secondary foundry alloys

Major industry developments

Aluminium casting applications and developments

Aluminium casting alloys and applications

Transportation sector

Passenger cars

Other transport (Commercial vehicles, motorbikes, aerospace, Rail transport, Marine)

Industrial sector

Building & construction sector

Aluminium castings - Demand trends

World aluminium castings usage and forecast by region

Overview of aluminium castings market by region

Conclusion

