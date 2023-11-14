Future of the Global Aluminium Castings Industry to 2027

The "Future of the Global Aluminium Castings Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a thorough examination of the market for utilising aluminium castings in numerous end-use industries and geographical locations in the medium term.

Aluminium castings are lightweight, corrosion-resistant and highly conductive metal products which can be easily customised through heat treatment. They are, therefore, well suited for cars since they increase fuel economy by lowering the vehicle's total weight. Over time, the use and demand of aluminium have grown across all the end-user sectors, and this expansion has coincided with the drive to cut carbon emissions.

The automobile industry is increasingly concentrating on boosting the usage of products with low carbon footprints due to a rising emphasis on reducing vehicle emissions. Castings differ from other types of aluminium, absorbing significant amount of recycled aluminium made from post-consumer waste. About 10.4 million tonnes of aluminium castings will be utilised worldwide by the passenger automobile sector in 2022.

During the projected period, the percentage of passenger vehicles in the total utilisation of aluminium castings may decrease somewhat during the projected period. With new advancements in the usage of aluminium castings for their products, the use in the industrial and building & construction sectors has experienced substantial growth in recent years.

In a nutshell, the following points are covered 

  • World aluminium usage 
  • Casting Process & Technology developments
  • Casting processes - an overview
  • Sand casting
  • Die casting
  • Gravity die casting (permanent mould casting)
  • High pressure die casting (HPDC)
  • Low pressure die casting (LPDC) - Counter pressure die casting
  • Squeeze casting
  • Investment casting
  • Aluminium casting alloys and applications
  • Technology trends and new products
  • Machining and other value addition of cast parts - An overview
  • Aluminium Castings Production
  • Global aluminium castings production - Overview
  • Aluminium castings production across regions
  • Supply chain & Raw material usage
  • Primary vs secondary foundry alloys
  • Major industry developments
  • Aluminium casting applications and developments
  • Aluminium casting alloys and applications
  • Transportation sector
  • Passenger cars
  • Other transport (Commercial vehicles, motorbikes, aerospace, Rail transport, Marine)
  • Industrial sector
  • Building & construction sector
  • Aluminium castings - Demand trends
  • World aluminium castings usage and forecast by region
  • Overview of aluminium castings market by region
  • Conclusion

