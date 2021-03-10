Future of the Microbiome Brings Together the Most Visionary Minds in the Category for 3-day Inaugural Summit March 23-25, 2021

SPRING, Texas and PLYMOUTH, England, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future of the Microbiome co-chairs Len Monheit, CEO, Trust Transparency Center and Nathan Gray, Co-Director, Nutraceutic are delighted to announce the first round of speakers for the upcoming summit taking place March 23-25, 2021.

Day One highlights Microbiome through life: Exploring new science and commercial strategies from the first 1,000 days to healthy aging. The day features Francesco Asnicar, University of Trento; John Deaton, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes; Jennifer Gu, AIDP, Inc; Lindsay Hall, Quadram Institute and the Technical University of Munich; David Kyle, Evolve BioSystems, Inc.; Stephen Lindemann, Purdue University and Nathan Price, Institute for Systems Biology and Onegevity Health.

Day Two will look at New opportunities and developing ideas in the science and business of the microbiome and will feature experts such as Mariette Abrahams, Qina; Charles Budinoff, IFF; Noah Voreades, GenBiome Consulting; Paul Wilmes, Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine; Mark Wright, Health Wright Products and Hariom Yadav, Wake Forest University

On the final day, experts including Kara Bortone, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Fransisco Guarner, University Hospital Vall d'Hebron; Georges Rawadi, YSOPIA Bioscience; Jonathan Scheiman, FitBiomics and Joseph Simmons, Pharmabiotic Research Institute will discuss Future perspectives: Innovation, investment and commercialization from bugs to drugs.

"This space is moving so fast, it's critical to highlight the very latest science and innovations to deliver top ROI for attendees," said Len Monheit, CEO, Trust Transparency Center and Day 2 moderator. "Our speaker roster features leaders at the cutting edge of microbiome science, technology and development talking about their breaking research."

The Future of the Microbiome Summit is supported by Premier Sponsor Health Wright Products, Champion Sponsors AIDP, Inc. and Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Partner Sponsor Atlantia Clinical Trials, Media Partner Microbiome Post and Media Supporter WholeFoods Magazine.

Registration is free. To learn more about the Future of the Microbiome Summit, visit FutureofMicrobiome.com and connect with us on Linkedin.

About Trust Transparency Center

Trust Transparency Center utilizes trust transparency principles to provide insights and guidance to nutritional product stakeholders in the areas of Business and Go-To-Market Strategy, Finance and M&A, Compliance and Risk Management, Strategic Services, Organizational Culture Development and Trust Transparency Coaching. The organization's single ingredient stewardship programs establish a third-party baseline for ingredient quality, identity and appropriate category definitions and standards.

About Nutraceutic

Nutraceutic is a new business and research consultancy for the food, nutrition and wellness industry. We bring together expertise in content, trends and analysis, strategic consulting, and events.

