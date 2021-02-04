Future of the Microbiome Virtual Summit to Debut March 23-25, 2021

SPRING, Texas and PLYMOUTH, England, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition industry content leaders Trust Transparency Center and Nutraceutic are pleased to announce the launch of a three-day interactive conference providing the latest in cutting edge science to help drive microbiome-centric businesses forward.

The Future of the Microbiome Summit 2021 will stitch together a diverse range of topics core to the future of the sector – from the first 1000 days, to inflammation and metabolism, bioinformatics, CRISPR, and next gen technologies.

"This isn't a '101: Intro your gut microbes' - it's the sharp edge of the knife - bringing together the best new primary research, sharing information new and emerging technologies, and learning from the most relevant examples in business and strategy," said Nathan Gray, Co-Director, Nutraceutic.

The free-to-attend online summit will kick off March 23, 2021 with different focal areas for three days culminating with roundtables for networking around hot topics and discussions to propel science and business.

"Buzz around the microbiome is building. Science is exploding; it's creating a challenge to formulate strategy across pharma, food, beverage and supplements. We saw a need for an environment where cutting edge research and practical applications could be woven together to allow businesses to make smarter decisions pertaining to the microbiome," said Len Monheit, CEO, Trust Transparency Center.

The global event will bring together world-leading keynotes from top academics, strategic insights to drive the category forward, and interactive debates that will help shape the future of the sector.

Gray added "We want to build a platform that drives the sector forward by sharing multi-disciplinary research and best practices in from multiple categories across the food, nutrition, biotechnology, and healthcare markets."

Please visit FutureofMicrobiome.com for more information on speakers, sessions and schedules and to register.

