Future of the Norwegian Defense Industry 2018-2023 - Expenditure is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.23% Over the Forecast Period

Norway's total defense expenditure values US$6.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$8.3 billion by 2023. This can be attributed to military modernization initiatives and training programs that are expected to be executed during the forecast period.

A considerable portion of the budget is anticipated to be directed towards the procurement of military aircraft such as the F35 fighter aircraft, the Norwegian All Weather Search and Rescue Helicopter (NAWSARH) program, maritime patrol aircraft, Advanced Medium Range AirtoAir Missiles (AMRAAM), the soldier modernization program, cyber security, and the purchase of military tactical trucks. In addition, the defense budget is expected to be driven by the country's participation in peacekeeping initiatives.

During 2014-2018, the average capital expenditure allocation stood at 29.4% of the total defense budget, and is expected to increase to 38.2% during the forecast period.

Norwegian defense capital expenditure is expected to increase from US$2.5 billion in 2019 to US$3.4 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.63%. The Norwegian Defense Ministry is expected to procure multirole fighter aircraft, search and rescue helicopters, armored vehicles, main battle tanks, cyber security, a joint strike missile (JSM) system, and submarines.

Revenue expenditure is expected to increase from US$4.6 billion in 2019 to US$5.5 billion in 2023, attributed to additional training and development programs that are to be undertaken over the forecast period.

Norwegian homeland security expenditure (HLS) stands at US$7 billion in 2018, reflecting a CAGR of 7.33% over 2014-2018. Over the forecast period, the budget is expected to grow from US$8.4 billion in 2019 to US$12.3 billion in 2023, driven by the government's efforts to curb the continuing problems of terrorism and cybercrimes.

The country is anticipated to spend significantly on cyber security, surveillance systems, airport security, biometric systems, videosurveillance systems, training, and cyber security software during the forecast period.

