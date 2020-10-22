Future of the Workplace: Fortune 500 Companies Turning to Smarten Spaces' AI Technology for a Seamless Transition Back-to-Work

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarten Spaces, an innovative AI/ IOT company, today announced the growth of their technology platform, Jumpree 3.0, being used by Fortune 500 companies globally. As more employers consider returning to the workplace, many businesses are turning to technology to adopt simple steps to make the process contactless and convenient while shifting to a Hybrid and flexible workplace.

The technology is trusted by Fortune 500 companies in over 120 locations including New York, Chicago, London, Sydney, Helsinki, Moscow and Singapore. The Smarten Spaces platform is fully integrated with Microsoft, Kone and 45 other global solution providers.

"Smarten Spaces is a leading ISV in the Microsoft for Start Ups Scale Up program. Their solution Jumpree is a critical need of the hour platform built on Azure AI with a mobile app for helping employees come back to work and the workplace in the new norm. We are extremely excited about scaling our partnership with them to support their global expansion in US, Australia and European regions," - Lathika Pai, Country Head, Microsoft for StartUps: India/SE Asia.

Employees download the experiential Smarten Spaces Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to their smart phones so companies can automate the entire back to work process while balancing between Work-From-Home and Back-to-Work. The solutions helps companies manage their new Hybrid workplaces via a single pane of glass dashboard and offers real-time reports to maximize operational efficieny and can result in companies saving up to 30 percent of their office space costs. Jumpree 3.0, the AI-driven platform offers:

*Digital Workplace app: AI-based social distancing, pre-screening, contactless access and visitor management, service requests, contact tracing

*Desk Management: Desk booking and allocation, real time occupancy and utilization, space optimization

*Workforce Rostering: Creation of teams and cohorts, AI-based optimal seat allocation

*Demand and Supply: Recommendations on demand and supply in a flexible workplace, request more/less space, lease management, service requests

*Expenses & Charge Back: Dynamic allocation and tracking of cost based on utilization for the new workplace

*Asset Management: inventory, integrated with expenses, procurement and relocation

ShihYeh Yeow, Chief Commercial Officer, Hitachi Asia said, "The well-being of employees have always been a key priority for us, and as we welcome employees back, we've leveraged on technological innovation with Smarten Spaces to ensure a smooth transition back to work. Our employees are able to utilize contactless processes for easy entry and exit with social distancing adhered, improve collaboration and communication for an enhanced employee experience."

Dinesh Malkani, CEO and Founder of Smarten Spaces elaborated, "It's time for companies to rethink about the workplace with a lot of emphasis on safety, flexibility, employee experience and reduced cost as we balance between back to work and work from home. This shift to the Hybrid workplace needs technology at the centre of transformation. We innovated quickly and combined the entire back to work, contactless, desk management and space management into one end to end solution so it's easy to deploy and customers get the full ROI in the shortest time possible."

About Smarten Spaces:

Founded in 2017, Smarten Spaces is the first company in the world to deliver an end to end SAAS solution for the digital workplace. It offers workplace safety and flexibility on a single technology platform to help businesses manage their spaces effectively. Smarten Spaces focuses on digitizing spaces for enterprises, commercial real estate, co-working, co-living and warehousing.

Smarten Spaces was named one of the "Top 3 Hottest Startups" by Singapore Business Review 2020 and one of the "Top 5 Most Innovative Startups Making Offices Secure" by the Business World.

Contact :

Joy Dumandan

Gutenberg Media Strategist

(317) 696-1443

SOURCE Smarten Spaces

Related Links

https://smartenspaces.com

