Future of US-China Relations Cast at First-Ever China Conference: United States

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leaders, government officials and industry experts gathered in New York City yesterday for the South China Morning Post's inaugural China Conference: United States, analysing the current conflict between the US and China and profiling a vision for future cooperation and competition between the world's two biggest superpowers.

The event addressed questions about the US-China trade war, its effect on the global economy, the technological race for 5G and AI supremacy and the possibility of coexistence for two competing ideologies. Other thought-provoking discussions included the future of immigration, trade and cultural exchange between the two nations.

The event featured more than 30 well-known speakers, including former Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China Dr Chen Deming who gave a keynote welcome on three perspectives on US-China relations.

"Looking back on the 40 years of diplomatic relations between China and the US, our scientific and technological cooperation has become the most dynamic part of bilateral cooperation," said Dr Chen Deming.

Dr Chen added: "In this relationship, there are both competition and cooperation, but we believe that competition does not necessarily lead to confrontation or conflict."

Said SCMP CEO Gary Liu, "As the shifts in geopolitical and economic balance continue to accelerate with the rise of China, we believe that there is an elevated need to understand the world better, with greater nuance and wider perspectives. Yesterday's event helped offer a deeper understanding by unpacking the complexities between the two nations, and a glimpse on how the world will be defined by these two superpowers in competition or in cooperation."

China Conference: United States represents the next step of SCMP's expansion in the US. Currently, one third of SCMP's global readers reside in the United States - approximately 10 million monthly active readers - which highlights the growing demand for in-depth news coverage on the world's second-largest economy.

China Conference: United States is the seventh edition of SCMP's China Conference series. Next year, China Conference: Southeast Asia will convene in the Philippines on Feb 18-19, 2020 to examine the region's growth and the future of Chinese and Southeast Asian partnerships. For more information, please click here .

About the South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post is a leading global news company that has reported on China and Asia for more than a century. Founded in 1903, SCMP is headquartered in Hong Kong, where it is the city's newspaper of record, with a growing correspondent staff across Asia and the United States. SCMP's vision is to "Elevate Thought" and our mission is to "Lead the global conversation about China." Additionally, SCMP publishes a portfolio of premium lifestyle and fashion titles in Hong Kong including Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Esquire and, Harper's BAZAAR. SCMP is also home to Abacus, a digital news brand focused on China's tech industry; Inkstone, a daily news brief for those curious about China's growing impact around the world; and Goldthread, a content platform with a focus on food, travel and culture in China.

About the China Conference

South China Morning Post's China Conference was first launched in 2015 with the aim of setting the agenda for China watchers, business leaders and government officials around the world. Convening hundreds of thought-leaders at each event, renowned experts have debated pressing issues surrounding the world's second-largest economy, and fostered better understanding and elevated thought about China's culture, society, industries and economy. Originally held in Hong Kong, it has branched out to Southeast Asia and now the United States in the past year. Visit the website https://us.chinaconference.scmp.com for more details.

SOURCE South China Morning Post