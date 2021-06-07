Future of Work and Virtual Selling Mastery Take Center Stage at Allego's Fifth Annual Sales Success Summit

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales learning and enablement platform provider, today announced more than 800 sales, sales enablement and learning leaders from nearly 250 leading brands attended the company's fifth annual Sales Success Summit (S3). The virtual event featured keynotes from Allego executives, as well as panels and presentations featuring customers from AmeriSave Mortgage, Ash Brokerage, Clyde, CooperVision, Tripadvisor and Veritas.

The event included 16 breakout sessions, offering best practices for maximizing Allego and new ideas in sales learning and enablement. Sessions were geared to helping attendees adapt to a hybrid workplace and master virtual selling, with topics including Selling in a Virtual-First World, Pivoting to Virtual Product Launches and The Essentials of Virtual Onboarding.

Keynotes

An interview-style keynote session between Allego's cofounders CEO Yuchun Lee and President Mark Magnacca commenced the virtual event. During the session, Lee and Magnacca discussed the evolution of the industry, including the future of sales enablement as it relates to teams transitioning to in-office and hybrid work environments.

"The challenges sales teams have faced over the last 15 months make this year's S3 conference more important than ever. Our customers' experiences pivoting to virtual training, onboarding and selling without losing momentum are truly inspiring, and we're happy that S3 allowed them to share insights with one another in a collaborative way," said Lee. "As we race toward a post-pandemic world, sales learning and enablement will play a key role in helping teams master virtual selling."

Day two of the event featured keynotes presented by Allego Chief Product Officer Andre Black, Kevin Beales, VP and GM of Allego company Refract, and world-renowned human behavior and body language expert Mark Bowden. Black provided a preview of Allego's 2021 product roadmap, including significant new developments for each of the core solution areas the sales enablement platform addresses. In addition, Black shared how the company is delivering coordinated advanced modern learning curriculums at scale, optimizing performance through AI-powered virtual coaching, and transforming virtual selling buyer journeys with Digital Sales Rooms. Following the product roadmap session, Beales presented the coming of age of conversation intelligence and how coaching and insights based on recorded sales meetings are going mainstream in the world of virtual selling. During the lunchtime keynote session, special guest Bowden focused on how to use the right communication techniques to get extraordinary results, especially as teams continue to navigate the world of virtual selling.

Trailblazer Awards

S3 included case study presentations led by Allego customers as part of the annual Trailblazer Awards competition. The competition highlights real-world Allego experiences shared by three innovative customers. This year's Trailblazer Award finalists included AmeriSave Mortgage, Janus Henderson and Lincoln Financial Group.

Finalists were selected by a panel of industry experts, including Elyse Archer, Founder and CEO, She Sells; Frank Cespedes, Senior Lecturer, Harvard Business School Entrepreneur and Sales Management Authority; and Lori Richardson, CEO and Founder, Score More Sales & President, Women Sales Pros.

Following the presentations, attendees voted live and selected Lincoln Financial Group as the 2021 Trailblazer Award winner for its innovative use of Allego's sales learning and enablement platform. The training team at Lincoln Financial shared how the entire distribution team is using Allego to solidify their virtual presence through the Virtual Virtuoso program.

"What started with the vision of John Kennedy as a small pilot in the Retirement Solutions group has now blossomed into the entire sales organization using Allego in very different and innovative ways," said Melissa Finnegan, Vice President of Training and Development at Lincoln Financial Group. "We originally looked at Allego as a way for our divisional sales managers to coach their teams who were spread out all over the country, and three years later, we're using it for that and so much more. We continue to trailblaze by using Allego in different parts of the organization."

About Allego

Allego provides an all-in-one sales enablement platform that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, more than 500,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit allego.com.

