FUTURE OF XYZ, a podcast presented by iF DESIGN, celebrates its 150th episode with design visionary Nick Foster

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FUTURE OF XYZ, the forward-looking interview series hosted by strategist and iF Design's US Managing Director and Global Head of Sustainability & Impact Lisa Gralnek, celebrates its 150th episode with a thought-provoking conversation on the "Future of Thinking About the Future." Joining the milestone episode is Nick Foster, former Head of Design at Google X, Royal Designer for Industry, and author of the newly released book Could Should Might Don't: How We Think About the Future.

Since launching during the COVID-19 pandemic, FUTURE OF XYZ has become a trusted platform for exploring the forces shaping our world. Each episode brings together global thought leaders, creatives, innovators, and changemakers to examine topics ranging from sustainability and technology to politics, design, and culture. The series has been recognized with industry accolades like the 2025 Shorty Awards and featured in design and business media. Past guests include figures like David Rager, creative director at NASA; Henry Hongmin Kim, Global Head of Design Strategy at Samsung Electronics; and Pascal Sablan, visionary architect and activist.

In the 150th episode, Foster unpacks why most of us - whether designers, business leaders, or everyday citizens - lack rigor when it comes to imagining the future. He introduces his taxonomy of "Could, Should, Might, and Don't," a framework to recognize the biases and blind spots that shape our visions of tomorrow. From the dangers of relying on pop culture images of the future to the overlooked importance of "the future mundane" - the everyday, lived experience of change - Foster challenges listeners to think more critically and inclusively about the world we are collectively building.

With its 150th episode, FUTURE OF XYZ not only celebrates a milestone but reinforces its mission: to spark meaningful dialogue about where we are headed and how we get there. By pairing timely conversations with visionary voices like Nick Foster, the series continues to challenge assumptions and empower listeners to take a more active role in shaping the future. As the pace of change accelerates, FUTURE OF XYZ remains a vital platform for reflection, imagination, and action.

The anniversary episode and all other episodes are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and at their website .

About FUTURE OF XYZ

FUTURE OF XYZ is an award-winning interview series, hosted by Lisa Gralnek, that tackles big questions about where we are as a world and where we're going. Presented by iF Design – FUTURE OF XYZ is also a proud member of Sandow's SURROUND Podcast Network.

About iF Design

iF Design has been an active member of the international design community committed to excellence, objectivity, transparency and impact since 1953. Owned by the iF Design Foundation, a German non-profit organization dedicated to design research and education, the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world's most prestigious design awards receiving nearly 11,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. Learn more at ifdesign.com .

SOURCE iF Design