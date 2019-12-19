Future PLC Announces the Launch of New Higher Ed Tech Brand Tech & Learning University

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future plc (LSE: FUTR), the global platform for specialist media, today announces the launch of a new higher education technology website, Tech & Learning University ( www.techlearninguniversity.com ).

Keeping in the tradition of reporting excellence of Future brands like TechRadar, PC Gamer, and Tech & Learning, Tech & Learning University covers the hottest topics in higher ed today — from esports to cloud to data & security — to give higher ed tech directors the information they need to support instruction through the meaningful use of technology.

Dr. Margot Douaihy, Tech & Learning University's Contributing Editor, said:

"It's a time of dramatic change in higher ed. Tech & Learning University will be a vital media ecosystem for higher education stakeholders—technologists, instructional designers, integrators, faculty, and staff—who want to learn, share, adopt innovative pedagogies, and transform their campuses. As college tuition increases and student enrollment fluctuates, smarter tools and strategies can help schools stay resilient."

In addition to the launch of Tech & Learning University, the 40 year-old Edtech brand Tech & Learning ( www.techlearning.com ) is relaunching to expand on its mission to be the authoritative voice for the latest and greatest "Tools and Ideas for K-12 EdTech Leaders," by expanding both the scope and breadth of its education technology coverage.

Kevin Hogan, Tech & Learning's Content Director, said:

"Ten years ago, the focus of implementing technology in schools was very 'top down'—the school district leaders decided what sort of curriculum software to install on desktops, what equipment to outfit every classroom, etc. Today, every educator needs to know about these technologies. They are also more likely empowered to make those purchasing decisions on their own. The relaunched techlearning.com helps both the district administrators and teachers understand how to use technology to drive innovation."

The launch of TechLearningUniversity.com, coupled with the relaunch of TechLearning.com, ensures Future's Education Group will remain the go-to resource for education technology news, reviews, and insights.

Press Enquiries:

Christine Weiser, Group Publisher - christine.weiser@futurenet.com

For more information about Future plc and its growing properties, visit https://www.futureplc.com

About Future plc

Future plc is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams and a global digital network reach of over 203m monthly users and 52.5m social fans across the portfolio. The Media division is in high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com, NY TV Week, Creative Planet Network, Tom's Hardware and Cyclingnews.

The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with over 80 publications and over 530 bookazines published per year, totaling global circulation of 1.2 million. The Magazine portfolio spans technology, games and entertainment, music, creative and photography, hobbies, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi?, Broadcasting + Cable, Multichannel News, AV Technology and Music Week.

SOURCE Future US, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.futureplc.com

