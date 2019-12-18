Future PLC Announces the Launch of Next TV

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future plc (LSE: FUTR), the global platform for specialist media, today announces the launch of Next TV ( www.nexttv.com ) — a new digital brand covering the dynamic video streaming business.

The advent of streaming has led to the rise of video giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, and OTT video subscribers have tripled between 2015 and 2019, now at 590.4 million globally. From the industry's leading voices in TV business news — publisher of Future brands Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News — Next TV is the new go-to resource for news, information and industry insight for leaders in streaming, data and technology.

"We are delighted to be launching Next TV as the industry is reinventing itself. We will tackle the myriad challenges and significant opportunities related to the TV industry's migration to digital and streaming video," said Bill Gannon, Vice President & Global Editor-in-Chief for Future's Media & Entertainment brands.

Next TV features compelling editorial and video content on the services, programming, people, platforms and technology giving a complete 360° view into the streaming business. In addition, Next TV will also offer unique marketing, advertising, exclusive events, and experiential marketing opportunities.

"Video streaming is a true watershed event that cuts across the world of technology, the TV Industry and even popular culture with new challenges and opportunities for professionals and consumers alike," said Gannon. "Next TV will focus on this new industry with indispensable reporting, thoughtful analysis, and a new slate of streaming industry events."

In addition to the new website Next TV is launching a new weekly SmartBrief newsletter bringing streaming media professionals the top curated industry news from today's most prominent media outlets.

