Future plc Launches Call For Nominations Recognizing Technology Industry Leaders
Future plc presents the "Future 50" to recognize industry visionaries, innovators and creators for brands, products and campaigns during CES 2020
Oct 25, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future plc (LSE: FUTR), the global platform for specialist media, announced today, the start of nominations for its Future 50 awards. The publisher of worldwide technology-based publications, which include Tom's Guide, TechRadar, iMore, Android Central and Laptop Mag, will recognize the top 50 professionals impacting the technology industries across various roles within the following categories:
- CEOs and Executive Leadership: C-suite level executives that embody the tech industry and displayed outstanding leadership within its organization
- Young Professional of the Year: Professionals under 30 years old on the rise in the industry with a superior track record of 2019 achievements
- Content Creators: Content creators (video creators, presenters and writers) developing materials for media channels which have increased brand exposure and executed forward-thinking tactics to connect with audiences
- Marketing & Advertising: Marketing and advertising executives which have created and implemented impactful campaigns to raise brand awareness and drive company growth
- PR & Communications: Individuals working in a PR or communications role for, or on behalf of brands, which have elevated brands and/or products via campaigns and communication initiatives.
"Technology industry executives continue to innovate and enrich the lives of our readers," says Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future. "As a trusted global authority in the tech sector, Future 50 enables us to showcase the forward-thinking pioneers who have thrived in 2019."
The ranking of the Future 50 will be revealed during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. The highest-ranking recipient will be announced on January 8, 2020 at the annual Future Tech Awards. Future's media platforms will feature profiles on the 2019 Future 50's most notable figures in the technology industry.
Future 50 award submissions are open until November 8, 2019 and nominations can be submitted at TheFTAs.com.
About Future plc
Future is a global, leading publisher with expert editorial leadership across 100s of brands that covers tech, gaming and entertainment with a combined global audience of 130m monthly visitors and a total global print circulation of 1.2m.
The company includes TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Android Central, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com, NY TV Week, Creative Planet Network, Tom's Hardware and Cyclingnews.com.
It is known for its category expertise, strong integrity, wide digital footprint and its modern business model.
SOURCE Future plc
Share this article