Future plc Launches Call For Nominations Recognizing Technology Industry Leaders

"Technology industry executives continue to innovate and enrich the lives of our readers," says Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future. "As a trusted global authority in the tech sector, Future 50 enables us to showcase the forward-thinking pioneers who have thrived in 2019."

The ranking of the Future 50 will be revealed during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. The highest-ranking recipient will be announced on January 8, 2020 at the annual Future Tech Awards. Future's media platforms will feature profiles on the 2019 Future 50's most notable figures in the technology industry.

Future 50 award submissions are open until November 8, 2019 and nominations can be submitted at TheFTAs.com .

About Future plc

Future is a global, leading publisher with expert editorial leadership across 100s of brands that covers tech, gaming and entertainment with a combined global audience of 130m monthly visitors and a total global print circulation of 1.2m.

The company includes TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Android Central, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com, NY TV Week, Creative Planet Network, Tom's Hardware and Cyclingnews.com.

It is known for its category expertise, strong integrity, wide digital footprint and its modern business model.

