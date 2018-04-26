Future proofing our workforce: MaRS to launch Employment Pathway Platform with support from Google.org

The platform, which is expected to launch in early 2019, will help workers to chart a course through the changing job market and develop a pathway for establishing or transitioning to a new career. It will pull together data skills and training options from multiple sources and then analyze a user's existing skills and employment preferences against them.

Users will receive a detailed skills assessment, potential job types that align with their aptitudes, a pathway for gaining the skills and experiences necessary to make the switch, and connections to training institutions with relevant services.

"As the impact of automation on jobs will differ, a uniform response to career transitions will likely come up short," says Joe Greenwood, lead executive of data at MaRS. "The best results will come from providing a more personalized strategy that helps people to future-proof their careers. By helping workers make the transition, we aim to maximize participation in the digital economy."

"While no one can predict exactly how work will change in the future, we know that tomorrow's jobs are likely to require skills that are uncommon today," says Andrew Dunckelman, economic opportunity lead at Google.org. "That's why we're excited to support MaRS Data Catalyst in their work to equip people, particularly those who are most disadvantaged, with a clear path to work opportunities and related skills."

Quick facts

The first phase will aim to support 10,000 workers making career transitions, focusing on young people, immigrants, indigenous people and other groups who are particularly vulnerable to shifts in the labour market.

The industries that will be addressed by the platform at the outset include: manufacturing and the shift to advanced manufacturing; service industries impacted by automation, such as retail and hospitality; and financial services impacted by service and investment automation.

MaRS Data Catalyst is looking to partner with Toronto's artificial intelligence community and startups to work collaboratively to design the technology powering the platform.

About MaRS Discovery District

MaRS Discovery District (@MaRSDD) in Toronto is one of the world's largest urban innovation hubs. Our purpose is to help innovators change the world. MaRS supports promising ventures tackling key challenges in the health, energy & environment, finance & commerce, and work & learning sectors as they start, grow and scale. In addition, the MaRS community fosters cross-disciplinary collaboration to drive breakthrough discoveries and new solutions to be adopted in Canada and beyond, growing our economy and delivering societal impact at scale.

MaRS Data Catalyst provides access to high-value data and insights that make the world a better place to live, work and learn. Its goal is to solve complex problems by connecting people and data.

