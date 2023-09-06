Future Rally House Store & Employment Opportunities Arriving in the Philadelphia Market

DEPTFORD, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House will debut a new storefront this fall just south of the Philadelphia metro in Deptford, NJ. Rally House Deptford will carry an enormous assortment of pro and college teams and products from the most reputable brands around the industry. Surrounding residents will also appreciate the various employment opportunities coming with this new Rally House store, including crucial leadership positions.

Rally House Deptford will be the place to go for Philadelphia team gear and local merch. This upcoming store will have gear for the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, Philadelphia Union, Penn State Nittany Lions, Villanova Wildcats, and more. Customers will find merchandise and apparel from trusted brands like Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, and others to ensure quality and style. The local economy will also benefit from the many job openings coming with the store.

Future employees at Rally House Deptford can count on a unique work environment that incorporates one's love for sports with daily job duties. Associates get to work alongside a supportive team at the store and corporate levels while advancing their careers with this leading sports and merchandise retailer. The company also provides remarkable benefits and discounts to its team members.

Patrons will quickly learn to rely on Rally House Deptford for a fun shopping experience while gearing up for the next big game, all made possible by a hard-working, dedicated staff. Rally House Deptford is eager to fill vacant roles with the ideal candidates, including open positions such as Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

Rally House can't wait to hear from applicants to see how they'll fit into the puzzle at this new storefront in Deptford, NJ. Interested candidates can explore job openings and apply today by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

