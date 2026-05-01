10 Selected States Leading the National Movement to Achieve 1 Million Active Registered Apprentices

DENVER, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Ready Apprenticeship Center, powered by CareerWise in partnership with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, today announced the selection of 10 states to lead a high-impact cohort aimed at transforming the American workforce landscape. The "Apprenticeship America" cohort, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) with support from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE), positions these states as the vanguard in building the essential ecosystem required to ensure young people make up a meaningful part of President Trump's national target of 1 million active apprentices.

Future Ready Apprenticeship Center Announces “Apprenticeship America” States

"Apprenticeship America" states will gain exclusive access to the specialized consulting and deep systems-level expertise of CareerWise, the national power behind the Center, along with leading experts from the CDLE, New America, JFF, Urban Institute, AIR, Upskill America, and others. Drawing on its proven success as a system intermediary and operator in complex and wide-ranging markets from New York City and Washington DC to Indiana and Colorado, CareerWise will provide these states with the high-level strategic guidance and technical frameworks necessary to build sustainable, employer-led registered apprenticeship systems for youth. This partnership is bolstered by a $200,000 catalytic implementation funding for each state, designed to jumpstart the cross-sector collaboration required to bridge the gap between education and high-demand careers in an AI-driven economy.

"Apprenticeships give Coloradans useful hands-on skills and training that lead to good-paying jobs in exciting fields. Colorado is leading the way, in partnership with CareerWise and the U.S. Department of Labor, to expand access to registered apprenticeships and connect young people to the skills employers want. Registered apprenticeships are good for students, businesses, and our workforce and economy," said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

"America's one millionth apprentice is probably right now just starting high school. The Future Ready Apprenticeship Center is built to ensure their journey to apprenticeship is more clear, rigorous and engaging than ever," said Brent Parton, CEO of CareerWise. "We believe these 10 states are the pioneering architects of a missing early career infrastructure in America that can unlock apprenticeship opportunities for youth across the country. This is not only essential to meet workforce needs in critical sectors, but to also realize a true launchpad decade for a generation of young Americans in this critical moment."

"Colorado has long served as the national leader for workforce innovation, and as a partner through the Cooperative Agreement with USDOL, we are eager to further refine our model while mentoring our peers in the movement," said Joe Barela, Executive Director at the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. "Our state's success proves that a well-built ecosystem is the key to economic mobility. By leading within this group, we are helping to build a resilient national system that can adapt to technological shifts and ensure prosperity for all Americans."

Participating states, selected via a competitive process, include: Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia. Participating states will receive a comprehensive suite of services to grow their industry-led apprenticeship ecosystems, including:

Expert-Led Strategic Consulting: Tailored, high-level guidance from CareerWise and partners to align state education, industry, and workforce systems.

Tailored, high-level guidance from CareerWise and partners to align state education, industry, and workforce systems. National Infrastructure Toolkits: Priority access to data-backed policies and "apprenticeship-ready" frameworks developed through CareerWise's national leadership.

Priority access to data-backed policies and "apprenticeship-ready" frameworks developed through CareerWise's national leadership. Systemic Problem Solving: Participation in a high-level peer-learning network focused on overcoming barriers to scale and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Participation in a high-level peer-learning network focused on overcoming barriers to scale and ensuring long-term sustainability. Catalytic Implementation Funding: $200,000 to support state-level systems and activate cross-sector partnerships.

The ten selected states view their "Apprenticeship America" participation as a vital element for expanding their industry-led registered apprenticeship systems. Their objectives include establishing a more seamless link between their education and workforce systems, as well as addressing the critical workforce shortage of tens of thousands of open positions in industries like advanced manufacturing, shipbuilding, tech, aviation, education, and healthcare. For young adults entering the Launchpad Decade, these states recognize industry-led apprenticeship systems as a crucial investment, ensuring a powerful path toward upward economic mobility. Specifically:

Ohio seeks to meet the demand for 70,000 workers in its advanced manufacturing sector while Alabama sees registered youth apprenticeship as a solution for the 10,000 additional workers needed in its submarine building industry.

seeks to meet the demand for 70,000 workers in its advanced manufacturing sector while sees registered youth apprenticeship as a solution for the 10,000 additional workers needed in its submarine building industry. Utah plans to use hospitality and tourism apprenticeships to bolster the 2034 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Salt Lake City.

plans to use hospitality and tourism apprenticeships to bolster the 2034 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Salt Lake City. Arizona and North Carolina are both seeking to double registered apprenticeship, while Massachusetts has set a bold public goal of adding 100,000 new apprenticeships by 2036.

and are both seeking to double registered apprenticeship, while has set a bold public goal of adding 100,000 new apprenticeships by 2036. Tennessee and Virginia are seeking to achieve quality work-based learning experiences for every high school student in their state.

and are seeking to achieve quality work-based learning experiences for every high school student in their state. Kansas is braiding both public and private funding to generate explosive growth in youth apprenticeships.

is braiding both public and private funding to generate explosive growth in youth apprenticeships. Maine will target an expanded role for intermediaries as 99 percent of Maine businesses employ fewer than 200 people and need intermediary support to build and operate apprenticeship programs.

The focus on youth apprenticeship addresses a critical national challenge. With underemployment for recent graduates remaining high and the rapid integration of AI shifting entry-level job requirements, the Center's model provides a structured "on-ramp" to high-skill careers. By investing in these 10 states today, the Center is securing a future where every young American has a path to economic mobility and every employer has access to the talent they need to thrive.

About CareerWise

CareerWise is a national nonprofit organization leading the movement to connect young people to meaningful careers through education-to-career pathways. Moving beyond the limitations of a one-size-fits-all college model, CareerWise architects and advances real solutions that connect education with meaningful careers through career accelerator infrastructure, including its gold standard youth apprenticeship programs. Drawing on nearly a decade of hands-on experience, the organization directly implements programs supporting 2,500+ high school-aged apprentices, touching hundreds of communities and school districts across the country. CareerWise also supports 80+ intermediaries across 35 states and partners with businesses of all sizes, from innovative startups to Fortune 500 companies. CareerWise is not just envisioning a new system—it's actively building it, giving more young people a path to economic success while ensuring new talent for the most critical sectors.

About the Future Ready Apprenticeship Center

The Future Ready Apprenticeship Center is a national hub dedicated to expanding registered apprenticeship opportunities for youth. Powered by CareerWise and supported by a cooperative agreement between the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the U.S. Department of Labor, the Center provides funding, technical expertise, and strategic frameworks to states across the country. The Center also benefits from the expertise of the following contracted partners: Jobs for the Future (JFF), Urban Institute, New America, American Institutes for Research (AIR), and Upskill America (an initiative of the Aspen Institute). The Future Ready Apprenticeship Center (The Center) is 100% funded by $12.5 million of federal funds via the U.S. Department of Labor. Of those funds, $8.8 million is subawarded to CareerWise, state grantees, and partners.

SOURCE CareerWise