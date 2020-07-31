Future Roadmap for the Global Virtual Reality Market 2020-2025 - Simulation and Training are Leading the Way

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Reality Market by Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Equipment (Hardware, Software, Components) Applications and Solutions 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides an in-depth assessment of the virtual reality market including analysis of VR ecosystem and role of value chain partners, evaluation of recent VR patent filings and intellectual property, and analysis of current price metrics VR devices, apps, and content. The report also provides an assessment of key VR companies and solutions with SWOT analysis, analysis of emerging business models and evolution of VR monetization, analysis of VR component market: devices, software, hardware, platforms. The report also presents key VR growth drivers, market challenges, and emerging opportunities.



Previously encumbered by a combination of technology gaps and consumer readiness issues, the virtual reality market is poised for substantive global growth, providing abundant opportunities for service providers, content developers, and ecosystem component providers. However, the high-growth phase for VR is anticipated to start within approximately two years, which is coincident with substantially lower broadband costs as a whole (wired and wireless connections) as well as greater user acceptance within both the consumer and business market segments.



It is important to note that the virtual reality market and other immersive technologies will also be important to many industries for a variety of enterprise purposes including internal operations, managing supply chains, and supporting customers. Important industry verticals include commercial real estate management, automotive, public safety, education, and training. The leading sector is anticipated to be the instruction (education, training, and simulations).



For the consumer virtual reality market, we see entertainment and lifestyle enhancements leading the way with the former including VR enhanced gaming and the latter including a plethora of new apps such as virtual location experiences in which groups of people get together virtually in the cyber-world. Examples include everything from virtual alumni events to watching your favorite football team play in a virtual stadium with ultra-real sights, sounds, and even feelings and smells of game day. The advancement of AI embedded within the VR market will add to the realism by introducing random events that happen within a given experience.



For enterprise and industrial virtual reality market segments, simulations and training are leading the way. We see everything from situational training to more traditional expectations such as VR enhanced simulations for flight and vehicle training. Businesses will also seek to use VR as a means to destress employees by offering them a virtual experience of their everyday work with random events thrown into the mix, both to add interest/amusement as well as to test and train them to see how they might react given a real-world experience such as how to best deal with a senile shoplifter.



