Future Standard Appoints Chris Keogh as Co-President and Head of Client Engagement and Capital Formation

Veteran Global Client Leader joins from Goldman Sachs to Lead Next Phase of Growth in Institutional and Wealth Distribution

Appointment Underscores Firm's Momentum in Deepening Bench with Global Industry Leaders

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Standard, a global alternative asset manager with over $94 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has appointed Chris Keogh as Co-President and Head of Client Engagement and Capital Formation. In this role, Mr. Keogh will be responsible for overseeing the firm's global institutional and wealth distribution platform, partnering closely with investment leadership to deliver the full breadth and depth of the firm's investment offering and deepen client engagement across its global businesses.

Mr. Keogh joins Future Standard following a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades at Goldman Sachs, where he served as a Partner and most recently as Global Head of the Institutional Client Business within the firm's Asset and Wealth Management division. Over his career, he has led client franchises across asset management, wealth management, investment banking, and global markets, with extensive experience across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

"As clients seek proven partners in more complex markets, Chris's experience will be a strong asset across both our institutional and wealth channels," said Michael Forman, CEO of Future Standard. "His leadership track record demonstrates clear commitment to our core objective, which is to provide our clients with access to top-tier investment strategies and solutions, always with a long-term partnership mindset."

Mr. Keogh is recognized for his ability to build high–performance teams rooted in collaboration, accountability, and a client-first focus. During his time as head of the institutional business at Goldman Sachs, he oversaw an increase of more than $200 billion in AUM, and his experience aligns closely with Future Standard's focus on the core middle market, where long–dated expertise, disciplined asset selection, and differentiated sourcing are critical to delivering durable outcomes for clients.

"Future Standard has built a differentiated platform grounded in deep experience, disciplined investing and commitment to performance," said Mr. Keogh. "I'm excited to join a firm with such a robust, talented team, and clear opportunity to further scale its client franchise"

Mr. Keogh's appointment, which is effective in the fall, builds on the evolution of Future Standard's global platform. In recent years, the firm has broadened its institutional capabilities through the acquisition of Portfolio Advisors and expanded its private markets offering most recently with the addition of Post Road Group's Digital Infrastructure team. During this time, the firm has also increased its international footprint, adding to its established presence in Europe and Asia with the new offices in Dubai, Seoul, and Tokyo . Together, these advancements have added greater scale, reach, and investment depth, and the firm's assets under management have roughly doubled over this period.

Mr. Keogh's hire follows the recent appointment of Kyle Delaney as Senior Advisor and Vice Chairman, further reinforcing the firm's focus on adding proven industry leaders as it scales its platform.

About Future Standard

Future Standard is a global alternative asset manager serving institutional and private wealth clients, investing across private equity, credit, real estate and infrastructure. With a 30+ year track record of value creation and $94 billion in assets under management, we back the business owners and financial sponsors that drive growth and innovation across the middle market, transforming untapped potential into durable value.1

1. Total AUM estimated as of March 31, 2026.

Contact information:

Marc Hazelton

[email protected]

SOURCE Future Standard