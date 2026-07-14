Future Standard Appoints Edwin Conway as Chief Executive Officer

Co-founder Michael Forman to become full-time Executive Chairman and focus on the strategic direction of the firm, fund oversight, key client relationships, and growth initiatives.

Transition marks a powerful evolution for Future Standard, pairing Mr. Forman's enduring vision and history of innovation with Mr. Conway's expertise in building and leading high-performance teams and private markets platforms globally to best service client needs.

Engagement of Mr. Conway builds on strategic acquisitions, global expansion, and continued growth across Future Standard's business.

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Standard, a global alternative asset manager with over $94 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has appointed Edwin Conway, former BlackRock and Blackstone senior executive with over 30 years of experience, as Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder Michael Forman will transition to full-time Executive Chairman. He will partner with Mr. Conway and focus on the firm's key strategic and growth initiatives as well as client engagement and fund oversight.

Mr. Conway has a distinguished track record of innovation and managing and growing private markets strategies. He brings decades of global leadership experience across product development, distribution, and investing in both the public and private markets. He spent 13 years at BlackRock where he held a series of senior leadership roles across several critical franchises, including Global Head of the firm's $350 billion Alternatives business, Global Head of Equity Private Markets, and oversight of the firm's Global Capital Markets platform which supported $10.5 trillion in public and private assets under management. Prior to this, Mr. Conway was Global Head of BlackRock's $4 trillion Institutional business and was a member of the Global Executive Committee. Before joining BlackRock, Mr. Conway spent six years at Blackstone as a partner and senior managing director, serving as Global Head of Investor Relations and Business Development.

"I am delighted to welcome Edwin to Future Standard to partner with me and help lead our next phase of growth," said Michael Forman, Executive Chairman. "David Adelman and I founded the firm nearly 20 years ago to broaden access to private markets solutions. Since then, client demand for exposure to this market has continued to grow, and we are well positioned to provide clients with access to the expanding range of opportunities across private markets. Edwin is an outstanding leader with deep experience. He has the vision and global perspective to build on our strong foundation, and he will enhance our efforts to innovate across asset classes, expand our reach, and deliver differentiated outcomes as private markets play an increasingly important role in clients' portfolios."

Future Standard was an early mover in the alternatives space, as it brought the first non-traded BDC, one of the first closed-end funds, and the largest credit REIT to the market, and has grown to become a market leader with deep investment and distribution capabilities. Mr. Conway has led teams and strategies across the spectrum of private markets solutions. This includes private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds in both liquid and illiquid markets. A proven business leader and builder, Mr. Conway has a successful track record of broadening investment and distribution capabilities, launching new funds and products, and expanding access to investment solutions.

"Private market solutions have become core building blocks for modern portfolios, and Future Standard is well positioned to help clients access high-quality opportunities across a dynamic and evolving market," said Mr. Conway. "Future Standard has a differentiated platform, a strong middle-market focus, and a clear commitment to innovation across asset classes, channels, and solutions. Michael has built a great firm with exceptional colleagues, deep client relationships, and strong momentum. I am excited to partner with Michael and the leadership team to evolve and grow the business and serve our clients."

Mr. Conway's appointment builds on a period of significant growth under Mr. Forman's leadership. In 2023, Future Standard acquired Portfolio Advisors, adding an institutional middle market solutions and credit business to its platform. This was followed in 2025 by the acquisition of Post Road Group's digital infrastructure and asset-based team, which further enhanced the firm's private markets offerings. Future Standard also expanded its global footprint, adding to its long-standing presence in Europe and Asia with new offices in Dubai, Seoul, and Tokyo, while opening a new headquarters in Philadelphia. During this period, the firm significantly increased its assets under management. Mr. Forman's transition to full-time Executive Chairman will facilitate continuity for Future Standard's operations, culture, long-term strategic priorities, and client relationships.

The appointment of Mr. Conway is the latest in a series of senior-level hires for Future Standard, which include Kyle Delaney as Senior Advisor and Vice Chairman, Chris Keogh as Co-President and Head of Client Engagement, and Capital Formation, and Tosin Orimogunje as Chief Commercial Officer of Investment Solutions. Taken together, these hires reflect Future Standard's continued focus on attracting top talent to support its business and key growth initiatives.

About Future Standard

Future Standard is a global alternative asset manager serving institutional and private wealth clients, investing across private equity, credit and real estate. With a 30+ year track record of value creation and $94 billion in assets under management, we back the business owners and financial sponsors that drive growth and innovation across the middle market, transforming untapped potential into durable value.

Contact information:

Marc Hazelton

[email protected]

SOURCE Future Standard