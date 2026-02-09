Future Standard Appoints Kyle Delaney as Senior Advisor and Vice Chairman

Veteran Distribution Leader to Partner with Leadership Team as Firm Scales Institutional and Wealth Channels Worldwide

Appointment Highlights Future Standard's Continued Momentum and Strategic Execution as the Firm Builds on Recent Platform Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Standard, an $86 billion global alternative asset manager, today announced it has appointed Kyle Delaney as Senior Advisor and Vice Chairman. In this role, Mr. Delaney will partner with and work alongside the firm's Global Head of Institutional Business Development, Kevin Silva, and Co-Heads of Global Wealth, Kirsten Pickens and Ryan Robertson, to strengthen and accelerate strategic growth initiatives across Future Standard's core U.S. middle market offering. Mr. Delaney's appointment is effective immediately.

This move reflects Future Standard's continued investment in distribution as a core growth engine, advancing a multi-year strategy to scale its first–class investment capabilities in support of long-term growth. Mr. Delaney's appointment follows a period of continued platform expansion and strategic execution for Future Standard. In 2023, the firm acquired Portfolio Advisors, establishing a dedicated institutional platform. This was followed in 2025 by the acquisition of Post Road Group's Digital Infrastructure team, adding a differentiated capability and expanding the firm's private markets offerings. During this period, Future Standard expanded its geographic footprint with new offices in markets including the Middle East (Dubai) and Asia Pacific (Japan), while also opening a new headquarters in its home city of Philadelphia. The firm's assets under management have roughly doubled to $86 billion over this period.

"Kyle is a highly respected industry leader with deep experience building and scaling distribution organizations," said Michael Forman, CEO of Future Standard. "As our platform continues to grow and our client base expands across institutional and wealth markets, Kyle's perspective and partnership-driven approach will help us further strengthen relationships, broaden our reach and continue delivering high–quality, differentiated solutions for our clients."

Mr. Delaney brings decades of executive leadership experience across global asset management, client engagement and strategic partnerships. He has worked closely with institutional and wealth clients worldwide, and his background closely aligns with Future Standard's focus on specialization, long-term partnership and building differentiated distribution capabilities at scale.

"Future Standard is at an exciting point in its growth—scaling distribution while continuing to invest in the infrastructure that supports long-term performance and durable client relationships," said Kyle Delaney. "I'm looking forward to working closely with leadership to help advance global priorities across institutional and wealth markets, so more clients can access our specialized solutions to achieve their investment goals."

Prior to joining Future Standard, Mr. Delaney was President and Chief Commercial Officer at Bridgewater Associates, where he was responsible for the firm's Client Service and Marketing Department, commercial strategy, client engagement and the development and delivery of tailored portfolio strategies and funds. Before that, he was Head of Americas at Deutsche Institutional Asset Management. Mr. Delaney has also held senior roles in Private Wealth Management at Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. Prior to his career in financial services, Mr. Delaney served in the U.S. Army and as a White House Military Aide to Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Army Airborne & Ranger Schools.

"Kyle's experience leading global distribution organizations makes him a natural partner for our firm and our clients as we continue to build on our distribution platform, deepen relationships worldwide and position the firm for its next phase of growth," Forman concluded.

About Future Standard

Future Standard is a global alternative asset manager serving institutional and private wealth clients, investing across private equity, credit, real estate and infrastructure. With a 30+ year track record of value creation and $86 billion in assets under management, we back the business owners and financial sponsors that drive growth and innovation across the middle market, transforming untapped potential into durable value.1

Contact information:

Marc Hazelton

[email protected]

1. Total AUM estimated as of September 30, 2025.

SOURCE Future Standard