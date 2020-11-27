Future Talks Powered by MVM: Neil deGrasse Tyson Leads a Supergroup of Experts on AI on 30 November

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 30 November, during the 'Future Talks powered by MVM' interactive online live talk show, viewers will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pick the mind of the most prestigious scientists on the Earth, led by Neil deGrasse Tyson, globally known astrophysicist, author, science communicator, director of Hayden Planetarium in New York and television host of National Geographic. The event is organized by the biggest energy holding of Hungary, MVM Group.

One of today's most pressing technological and even existential topics is the exciting possibilities and the potential risks that the constant advancements of artificial intelligence hold. It occupies not just the mind of countless scientists, researchers, developers, experts, philosophers and professional thinkers, but the most famous authors and artists known in pop culture. Artificial intelligence is already here and here to stay, forming the present and immediate future. What if people had the chance to ask anything from the leading experts of this astonishing field? What would they ask?

https://youtu.be/H3-CxhVsJ2k

https://youtu.be/H3-CxhVsJ2k

Joining him will be Stuart J. Russell, professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley and professor at the University of San Francisco, George Tilesch, co-author of the book BetweenBrains, one of the most popular artificial intelligence experts in the world, György Buzsáki, brain researcher, Biggs Professor of Neuroscience at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and László Kishonti, CEO of AImotive, that develops autonomous vehicle solutions based on artificial intelligence.

The online talk show is free of charge and accessible for all on the organizer MVM Group's (the largest Hungarian energy company's) Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as the 'Future Talks powered by MVM' website on 30 November, at 12:00 p.m. New York and 9:00 a.m. Los Angeles.

