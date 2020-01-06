Future-tech Communicators, Margaret Mouat and Gavin Li of mc², Win Bronze and Finalist at Bulldog PR's Annual "PR Up & Comer" Awards

In their roles at mc², Margaret and Gavin are tireless advocates for sustainable businesses that are solving the world's most pressing problems. Even as "up & comers", Maggie and Gavin are keenly adept at communicating complex and emerging business models, ranging from electric and autonomous mobility and agritech to clean food, fuel and energy. Both have been instrumental in winning accolades and credibility for mc² portfolio clients, including TIME Magazine's Top Inventions of 2019, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Forbes 30 under 30 and more, while supporting the innovative media and thought leadership campaigns that are driving market change on behalf of mc² clients and the world.

"I would like to thank the awesome team at Mission Control Communications for the past year and for all their mentoring," said Margaret Mouat. "I am really grateful for the chance to work with such talented individuals and fascinating clients who are changing our world for the better!"

"I'm honored to be a finalist and I couldn't have done it without the support from the whole mc² team and our awesome clients. I've learned so much from everyone and I'm excited to continue our great work in the new year," said Gavin Li.

2019 was a great year for the San Francisco-based future-tech firm, as its portfolio of sustainability clients won prestigious awards, graced the pages of Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Forbes and headlined at global thought leadership gatherings including Bloomberg New Energy Summit, The Economist's Feeding the Future and Forbes' Agtech Summit. mc² was recognized this year by The Stevie Awards for its global client campaigns by PR News. The company won the Gold Award for "PR Campaign of the Year: Travel and Tourism" and took the silver in "PR Campaign of the Year: Product Launch" for its work with electric aviation icon, Eviation. The futurist firm also served as Master of Ceremony for Planet*Tech at Web Summit's annual gathering in Lisbon and hosted this year's Cleantech Open West communications workshop for sustainable start-ups.

"We are so happy to see Margaret and Gavin recognized for the incredible effort they put in everyday on behalf of our amazing clients," said mc² VP Alison Mickey. "We want to thank Bulldog and this rapidly accelerating ecosystem of sustainable companies. We feel lucky to play a role in building a better future for us all."

About mc²

Forging the path to a new world in which renewable resources, sustainable materials and business models coexist, then ultimately replace, fossil-based incumbents is no small feat. It hinges on radical innovation and market evangelism powerful enough to incite a sea change. Mission Control Communications (mc²) was founded to serve this need. A strategic communications consultancy serving science and tech innovators, mc² is partnered with some of the boldest future-tech pioneers today. Visit us at www.missionC2.com and follow us on Twitter @MissionC2.

