Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. Joins Short List of Companies to Earn HP's Education Specialist Certification

Started in 2017, this innovative HP program helps educators make better use of technology to enhance student learning, improve the effectiveness of IT investments, and enable classrooms of the future. It is a key part of HP's broader initiative to help provide students around the world with easy access to the content, curricula, and collaboration they need to enable true learning, delivering meaningful outcomes for themselves and their communities.

Future Tech is now the only IT solutions-provider on Long Island and within New York City's five boroughs to receive this honor. As part of the certification process, members of Future Tech's education team had to complete multiple levels of HP Education Specialist training focused on:

Enhancing technology use in the classroom;

Curriculum development and educator training;

Helping schools evaluate, measure, and maximize technology investments; and,

How to meet the requirements of available federal IT education programs and grants

Participants also had to complete essay-style exams built on a real-life case study of one of the largest U.S. school districts' one-to-one education initiative.

"Earning this HP certification exemplifies Future Tech's knowledge of the education sector and how we invest in the growth of our people and alliances with industry-leading technology partners," said Donna Leonardo, vice president, sales, education team lead, Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.

Headquartered in Holbrook, NY, Future Tech has a proven track record of delivering IT staffing support and helping to solve the technology challenges of K-12 private and public schools, trade schools, and colleges/universities.

Through its dedicated education team, Future Tech offers a wide range of IT products and services for schools and universities, including managed print programs, network security, hardware/software, procurement logistics, modular data centers, and expert training on the latest technologies, such as 3D print and Virtual Reality (VR).

Contact Future Tech's Education Team to help simplify your toughest IT challenges, (phone: 631-472-5500; email: info@ftei.com). Follow Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. on LinkedIn or visiting ftei.com.

Learn more about HP Education Solutions.

About Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.



Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. is an award-winning, IT solutions provider with capabilities in 170 countries. Future Tech serves leading companies and organizations in the aerospace, defense, education, energy, healthcare and manufacturing sectors. The company specializes in delivering cost-effective and customized IT solutions. Through its team of experts and offering of 700 manufacturer product lines, Future Tech helps companies solve their most demanding IT challenges, including: Security, Storage, Infrastructure, Collaboration, Disaster Prevention, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Power Solutions and Asset Life.

About HP: HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through HP's portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions and services, HP engineers experiences that amaze. More info about HP is available at http://www.hp.com.

Contact: Mark Savage, 1-631-472-8637, msavage@ftei.com

SOURCE Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ftei.com

