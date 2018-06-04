Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. Named to CRN's 2018 Solution Provider 500 List

With this latest honor, Future Tech has now earned a top 200 ranking for the past three years in a row (#115 in 2018, #119 in 2017 and #187 in 2016). The company first appeared on the list in 2003, earning the #484 spot.

Bob Venero, Future Tech CEO and Founder, credits several factors for driving the company's steady climb up the rankings.

"We have a proven track record of earning trust and building long-lasting client partnerships, a number of which span more than two decades," Venero said. "We've also successfully demonstrated our unique prowess in supporting the IT needs of industry-leading, global enterprises, often leading complex projects and delivering on time, or even before deadlines."

Venero started Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. in 1996 from the basement of his Long Island home. Since then, he has driven the company's exceptional growth and positioned Future Tech as a valued IT solutions provider for companies in the aerospace, defense, education, energy, healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

Looking ahead, Venero says that the introduction and adaptation of new technologies offers up a world of opportunities for Future Tech and other IT solutions providers.

"Innovations like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual Reality (VR), and 3D Print, will continue to revolutionize industries," Venero said. "Solutions providers that invest in these breakthrough technologies and can help simplify their customers' adaptation of them, will stand out from the competition."

The full 2018 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.crn.com/sp500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

Follow the latest news from Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. on Linkedin or visiting ftei.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.

Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. is an award-winning, IT solutions provider with capabilities in 170 countries. Future Tech serves leading companies and organizations in the aerospace, defense, education, energy, healthcare and manufacturing sectors. The company specializes in delivering cost-effective and customized IT solutions. Through its team of experts and offering of 700 manufacturer product lines, Future Tech helps companies solve their most demanding IT challenges, including: Security, Storage, Infrastructure, Collaboration, Disaster Prevention, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Power Solutions and Asset Life.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Contacts:





Mark Savage Kim Sparks Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. The Channel Company 631-472-8637 (508) 416-1193 msavage@ftei.com ksparks@thechannelco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-tech-enterprise-inc-named-to-crns-2018-solution-provider-500-list-300658838.html

SOURCE Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ftei.com

