Future Today Names David Di Lorenzo Senior Vice President Of Kids And Family Programming

Di Lorenzo has more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Before joining Future Today, he was president of Kabillion , the only independently-owned VOD network ranked among the Top 10 Kids free on demand networks in the U.S. Since 2016, he has been responsible for daily operations of the Kabillion TV network, managing programming, ad sales, content distribution, licensing and partnerships. Di Lorenzo was responsible for growing the network's cable footprint by more than 35% while also launching its presence across OTT platforms, increasing profitability, and extending its content partnerships with top tier brands.

Previous experience includes 10 years at Universal Studios as Director of Sales for the Americas and Director of Retail Development Sales. During his tenure at Universal, Di Lorenzo was responsible for worldwide licensing deals for mobile apps across theatrical and television content, managing content and promotions with mobile carriers, and overseeing sales and marketing of licensed merchandise at major retailers, including Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

"David has a wealth of experience across all facets of the kids industry, but it is his deep understanding of the OTT space as well as his entrepreneurial approach to problem solving that makes him such a great fit with our culture," said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today. "We look forward to having him on board as we expand our distribution, programming and monetization models."

Future Today helps video content providers find more ways to monetize via ad-supported, multi-platform syndication and distribution and helps advertisers by providing granular ad targeting with highly engaged audiences and non-skippable ad units. The company has more than 60 million app installs and operates some of the most popular channels and apps on over-the-top (OTT) devices and connected TVs (CTVs). It has a library of more than 200,000 film, television and digital content assets in a variety of categories, including entertainment, movies, food, lifestyle, animation, and kids. Future Today currently manages distribution for some of the most popular kids content brands and studios such as LEGO, Kabillion, Genius Brands, Zodiak Kids, Cyber Group Studios, NCircle and Oddbods. The company recently announced a partnership with Comcast to provide premium content through Xfinity's on-demand platform.

"Future Today is a leader in the OTT space and our HappyKids.tv channel is a top destination for kids," said DiLorenzo. "I appreciate the company's deep roots in the OTT space, which offers depth in resources, content, and distribution. I am looking forward to expanding our presence across the kids content and advertising landscape."

About HappyKids.tv

HappyKids.tv is a FREE and SAFE app designed to educate and entertain millions of kids across multiple platforms every day. Parents trust HappyKids.tv to provide kid-safe content for every age group with music, rhymes, stories, movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides and more. The content is segmented by age group for 0-2 yrs (toddlers), 2-4 yrs (pre-schoolers), 4-6 years, and kids 6+. There are also separate sections for Kids Movies & TV shows, Minecraft videos, and a featured section which offers the best of everything.

About Future Today:

Established in 2006, Future Today, Inc. is a pioneer and leader in the OTT media and technology landscape. The Company's cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. To learn more about Future Today, please visit http://futuretodayinc.com.

