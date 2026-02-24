FutureBit Launches Apollo III: Redefining Bitcoin Home Mining and Sovereign Computing

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureBit today announced the Apollo III, the company's most advanced home Bitcoin mining system to date. Completely redesigned around next-generation 3nm American-engineered ASICs and a custom in-house controller with desktop-class compute, Apollo III integrates a high-performance miner and a full Bitcoin node into a single plug-and-play device.

Apollo III Product on Desk

Apollo III represents the first time a U.S.-engineered Bitcoin ASIC has been paired with a domestically built Bitcoin hardware system in a consumer desktop form factor, breaking the long standing reliance of Chinese made ASICs and miners. FutureBit, which pioneered home Bitcoin mining with its original Apollo series in 2018, continues its decade-long focus on decentralizing hash power through accessible, low-power systems designed for individuals rather than industrial facilities.

John Stefanopoulos, Founder of FutureBit, said: "In 2024, our customers mined one of the first modern-era sovereign solo blocks, sending shockwaves through the industry and proving that industrial scale wasn't a prerequisite for meaningful participation in Bitcoin. Apollo III expands that possibility. Nearly 20 terahash of efficient, accessible hash power in the hands of individuals strengthens the decentralization that Bitcoin was built for, and is a step closer to realizing our mission at FutureBit."

Key Specifications:

Up to 18 TH/s in Turbo Mode

Up to 15 J/TH efficiency in Eco Mode

Integrated Full Bitcoin node, with Solo Mining built in

Custom-built controller with desktop-class processing

(8 ARM Cores, 8GB RAM, 2 TB SSD Drive)

Additional product details and technical specifications are available at www.FutureBit.io/apollo-iii

Designed for continuous 24/7 operation on a desk or home office setup, Apollo III delivers more than 10 TH/s while consuming power comparable to common household electronics in low-power mode.

As institutional mining continues to prevail, FutureBit is positioning Apollo III as a counterbalance, enabling individuals to run both a miner and a node in a compact, energy-efficient system. The company describes the product as a "personal computing moment" for Bitcoin infrastructure: self-contained, accessible, and designed for maximum sovereignty and freedom for those that chose to run Bitcoin.

About FutureBit:

FutureBit, headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, has been at the forefront of developing consumer-friendly, efficient, and stylish Bitcoin mining hardware since 2015 that is proudly made in the USA. By providing quiet, easy to use hardware anyone can run in their home, FutureBit is making the world of Bitcoin accessible to everyone.

Learn more at www.futurebit.io

www.x.com/futurebit

