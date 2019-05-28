FutureCeuticals Research & Analytical Center Receives ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation

ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation is the single most important standard for calibration and testing laboratories around the world. ISO 17025 accredited laboratories have demonstrated that they are technically proficient and able to produce precise and accurate test and calibration data. Accreditation to ISO 17025 means that benefits to the customer are at a much higher confidence level with a subsequent quality increase in the final product.

This significant achievement comes after nearly two years of diligent work by the RAC team to ensure that the quality management system and all the necessary technical records were in place. The laboratory began its internal preparation for certification in October of 2017 and conducted extensive required activities for meeting the requirements of ISO 17025 standard. On March 20-22, 2019, ANSI- ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) performed the formal audit. The assessor evaluated laboratory activities, performed personnel interviews, and reviewed documents and records supporting the scope of accreditation. ANAB recognized FutureCeuticals' RAC as a conformity body that is capable of meeting high standards of quality, performance, technical expertise and competence.

The FutureCeuticals RAC provides a wide range of analytical support and chemistry research FutureCeuticals and their customers. The RAC team consists of 12 full-time employees (research scientists, research and analytical chemists, and lab technicians), including three individuals that hold Ph.D.'s.

"This accreditation of our methods reinforces our vision is to be recognized as a preferred analytical and chemistry research laboratory that excels in testing specific to food and functional ingredients to meet our customers' needs," remarked Boris Nemzer, Ph.D., Vice President of R&D, FutureCeuticals.

"We are extremely proud of this prestigious recognition, as it strengthens our company's position as a leader in our industry and one of the only companies to offer such a complete resource to our customer partners," added Nemzer. "Our team has demonstrated not only their expertise and unified goals for excellence but the support of our strong commitment to supplying the highest quality, science-backed ingredients to our customers."

About International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17025:2017

This ISO standard was developed to foster confidence in the operation of laboratories. It contains requirements that allow laboratories to demonstrate they function competently and can generate valid results. There is a focus on risk-based thinking and action is required to address risks and improvements to increase the effectiveness of the management system and implement continuous improvement.

About FutureCeuticals, Inc.

FutureCeuticals, Inc. is a vertically integrated functional food ingredient, product development, and bioanalytical research and discovery company with farms and facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, California, Europe, and Worldwide partnerships.

SOURCE FutureCeuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.futureceuticals.com

