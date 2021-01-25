FutureDial SMART Test™ Robots Functionally Test Over 4 Million Mobile Devices Worldwide for Resale

FutureDial has the largest deployment of testing robots worldwide for testing millions of preowned mobile devices. Tweet this

FutureDial has the most robots in the industry that are deployed at mobile phone supply chain processing centers and warehouses of mobile device reverse logistics operators and wireless carriers, and these robots help to scale and automate customers' labor-intensive processing operations.

Maintaining High Volumes of Testing on the Operations Floor

"Surpassing 4 Million mobile phones being functionally tested with our Smart Test™ robots marks a huge achievement for us here at FutureDial," noted Steve Manning, FutureDial's Chief Strategy Officer. "FutureDial has the largest deployment of robotic testing solutions worldwide among customers on the operations floor. Despite COVID workplace restrictions which have impacted our customers' operations, our robotic solutions like SMART Test™ continue to have a tremendous impact in the daily operations and the process flow for large-volume operation centers who process pre-owned mobile devices for the supply chain."

About FutureDial

Founded in 1999, FutureDial is the leading provider of processing solutions for the mobile device reverse logistics supply chain. FutureDial's easy-to-use, ADISA certified, automated SMART Processing Platform™ reduces the number of operator touches, saving time and money for Mobile Device Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PLs), Wireless Carriers and Mobile Device Manufacturers (OEMs). By simplifying and automating processes, consolidating work flows and giving insight into business operations, FutureDial makes these businesses more efficient, profitable and responsive to their customer needs. Visit http://www.futuredial.com or email [email protected]

