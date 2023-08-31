FutureDude Entertainment to Feature A-List Luminaries in New Documentary Feature "The Eagle Has Landed"

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDude Entertainment, the premier source for captivating, independently-produced, future-focused adventure stories, announced an impressive list of space icons who will take centerstage in the documentary feature "The Eagle Has Landed" exploring the impact of the Eagle spacecraft on a generation of young space enthusiasts. The Eagle was the iconic sci-fi spacecraft featured in the classic British TV program Space: 1999, which marks its 50th anniversary when the documentary feature debuts in 2025.

FutureDude Entertainment is producing the documentary in partnership with Zero Point Zero Production Inc. "The Eagle Has Landed," has already been partially filmed at various locations across the U.S. Minnesota-based Anne Marie Gillen is a producer on the project, along with Jeffrey Morris - FutureDude founder and the project's director. A Kickstarter campaign launches September 131h to fund the rest of the production.

"Space: 1999" appeared a few short years after the world watched Neil Armstrong take the first steps on the moon. The show's unforgettable Eagle inspired a generation to envision a future in space and is still doing so decades later. The question we explore is 'why?'" said Morris. "What is it about this imaginary craft that has captured and held imaginations for nearly 50 years?"

Morris interviews world-renowned artists, writers, actors, scientists, and collectors about their enduring Eagle passion and nostalgia, including:

The Kickstarter campaign aims to raise $500,000-$1 million between its September 13 launch and October 12 conclusion. It features a short video detailing the project. That video is making cinematic history in the Twin Cities.

D&N Studios, of D&N Cinematics, conceived a virtual stage that allows Morris to appear to be inside the Eagle itself. The company's creative team employed new technology never utilized previously in the Twin Cities to create the realistic backdrop. D&N Studios utilized creative schematics from 3D sets developed by Morris and FullSteam Studios in Germany to recreate the spacecraft's interior virtually.

Prior to the Kickstarter campaign, fans can enter their contact information for a chance to win an original Eagle toy model – straight from Morris' own collection. The sweepstakes runs August 28-September 13.

Numerous rewards will be provided for donation amounts starting at $5.00 through $10,000.00, with the highest contribution receiving an IMDB Executive Producer credit. Other packages include:

Dinner with Nick Tate

IMDB Associate Producer and Producer credits

An Eagle replica, signed photos or poster, soundtrack/score, etc.

