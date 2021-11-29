FutureLogic Releases "China Tech Decoupled" Report, Providing Insights On China's Xinchuang Industry

"How China's tech sector evolves and potentially decouples from the global tech system is one of the most important factors shaping our future," says Nina Xiang, founder of FutureLogic. "This new report will shed light on how China's effort to build up key domestic substitute I.T. infrastructure is going and how it will impact the world's tech landscape."

The U.S.'s ban against Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE Corporation in April 2018 proved to be something of a Sputnik Moment in China. It laid bare the country's heavy dependence on foreign technology, particularly in a critical industry: semiconductors. It exposed a core vulnerability of the entire Chinese industrial and technological ecosystem to external disruptions.

Since then, a renewed national campaign to build up China's self-reliant supply chains picked up pace significantly. A new industry suddenly became the center of the spotlight for governments and private businesses. Referred to as Xin Chuang, or Information Technology Application Innovation Industry, this industry aims to build up a comprehensive, self-reliant Chinese domestic information technology industry from chips, operating systems, and applications.

The objective of Xin Chuang is a Chinese tech sector without Intel, Qualcomm, or Microsoft, or a tech ecosystem that is completely free from the threat of U.S. sanctions.

After some years of the self-reliance campaign and the build-up of the Xin Chuang industry, what progress has China made? What challenges does it face? Who are the major players? What should be expected from its future development? What are the implications for the global I.T. ecosystem?

This report produced by FutureLogic will answer these questions via extensive research and analysis to provide the global tech community with much-needed insights and outlook of this important development in China.

The report has the following chapters: Executive Summary, Introduction, Xin Chuang Explained, The Scale of the Xin Chuang Industry, Key Players in China's Xin Chuang Market, Challenges for China's Xin Chuang Market, and Global Implications of China's Xin Chuang effort.

Interested parties can go to https://www.chinamoneynetwork.com/futurelogic-china-tech-decoupled to download a copy of the report for free.

For reprints and other enquiries about FutureLogic's research report services, please contact us at [email protected]

ABOUT FUTURELOGIC

FutureLogic is a media, intelligence and data conglomerate bridging the Asian and global innovation economy.

It encompasses a number of media and data assets, including China Money Network, a platform tracking the Asian venture capital and technology sectors since 2011; and Caishen.co, which uses natural language processing to provide market intelligence on China's secondary market.

FutureLogic's asset matrix also includes China Money Podcast, a weekly podcast featuring China's venture capital and tech sector news; and China Money Reports, a think tank producing reports related to the Chinese and the global tech ecosystem.

FutureLogic was founded in 2011 in Shanghai, and is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates from satellites in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Hangzhou. It is an independent company owned by its founding team and employees.

Contact information: [email protected]

SOURCE China Money Network