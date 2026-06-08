FuturePlan by Ascensus Adds Ryan Moore as Regional Vice President to Strengthen Advisor Partnerships

Veteran advisor partner strengthens FuturePlan's independent, client-focused approach across Los Angeles, the surrounding areas, and Hawaii

DRESHER, Pa., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FuturePlan by Ascensus, a leading retirement solutions partner dedicated to helping advisors, recordkeepers, and plan sponsors deliver better outcomes for savers, today announced the appointment of Ryan Moore as Vice President, Sales Consultant. Moore will support advisors and plan sponsors across Los Angeles, the surrounding areas, and Hawaii, further strengthening FuturePlan's presence in key western markets.

With more than 21 years of experience in the retirement services industry, Moore brings a proven track record of cultivating strong advisor relationships and helping clients identify opportunities to enhance their retirement plan offerings. He is widely regarded as a trusted partner to advisors, known for delivering practical, efficient solutions that align with their clients' goals.

Moore joins FuturePlan from Newport, an Ascensus company, where he held a variety of roles focused on advisor engagement and business development. In his new role, he will report to Jeffrey Cricenti, Divisional Vice President, North/West.

"Ryan's long-standing relationships in the advisor community and his ability to translate complex needs into actionable retirement plan strategies make him a valuable addition to our team," said Kasey Price, President of FuturePlan. "He understands what advisors need to succeed in competitive markets—responsive support, practical solutions, and the freedom to tailor plans to each client. Our model is designed to enable exactly that, combining deep expertise with an independent approach that prioritizes thoughtful design and strong outcomes. Ryan will play an important role in extending that value to advisors across the West."

FuturePlan operates with a distinct, advisor-centric approach that prioritizes objectivity and flexibility in plan design. While backed by the scale, resources, and operational strength of Ascensus, FuturePlan maintains clear business and strategic separation, enabling it to deliver solutions driven solely by the needs of advisors and their clients.

Moore's appointment underscores FuturePlan's continued investment in top talent and its commitment to delivering high-quality, independent retirement plan consulting across all markets.

Moore earned his associate's degree from Georgia State University Perimeter College in Business Administration and Management.

About FuturePlan by Ascensus

FuturePlan is a leading retirement solutions partner delivering plan design, administration, and compliance services that help employers, advisors, and participants achieve better retirement outcomes.

Backed by Ascensus, the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem, FuturePlan brings more than 45 years of experience in retirement plan service and administration. The company supports more than 33,800 plan sponsors, represents more than $101 billion in assets under administration, and is powered by more than 1,500 skilled team members, including one of the industry's largest in-house ERISA teams.

We partner closely with financial advisors, recordkeepers, and payroll providers to deliver tailored retirement plan solutions across plan design, cash balance and defined benefit services, 3(16) fiduciary support, non-qualified plans, MEPs/PEPs, and solo plans.

Our unique approach to plan management makes us a true category-of-one provider—by being your trusted partner delivering tailored outcomes with an ease of experience. For more information, visit futureplan.com.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem. The company makes saving easier by bringing together intuitive technology, AI, and high-touch service that supports better financial outcomes for savers, small- to mid-sized businesses, state governments, and leading corporations and financial institutions. Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, as well as fiduciary and total rewards services. The company supports over 16 million savers, oversees $913+ billion dollars in assets under administration, and employs more than 5,000 associates as of March 31, 2026. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

CONTACT:

Greg Winter

SVP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE FuturePlan by Ascensus