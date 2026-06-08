FuturePlan by Ascensus Names David Gunning as Vice President, Sales Consultant for New England

Driving New England growth through independent, advisor-focused retirement solutions

DRESHER, Pa., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FuturePlan by Ascensus, a leading retirement solutions partner dedicated to helping advisors, recordkeepers, and plan sponsors deliver better outcomes for savers, today announced the appointment of David Gunning as Vice President, Sales Consultant, to support continued growth across the New England region.

Gunning brings nearly a decade of experience working closely with financial advisors, recordkeeping partners, and plan sponsors, helping to identify opportunities, navigate plan design decisions, and deliver retirement solutions aligned to client needs. Based in the Boston area, he is known for his consultative approach and ability to build strong, collaborative relationships across the advisor and partner ecosystem.

In addition to his professional experience, Gunning is an active member of the retirement industry community, serving as a Board Member of the Western Pension & Benefits Council – Seattle Chapter, a member of Women in Pensions Network (WIPN), and a CFP® professional. He will report to Mark Wiggins, Divisional Vice President, South/East.

"David's appointment underscores FuturePlan's commitment to delivering truly independent, advisor-first retirement solutions in New England," said Kasey Price, President of FuturePlan. "He understands the importance of aligning plan design with the needs of advisors and the clients they serve, and how to navigate those conversations in a practical, solutions-oriented way. His addition enhances our ability to deliver flexible, independent retirement strategies backed by experience and a strong understanding of the broader marketplace."

FuturePlan differentiates itself through a model that combines national scale with local expertise and independence. As part of the Ascensus family, FuturePlan benefits from robust infrastructure and resources; however, it operates with clear boundaries that preserve its ability to design and deliver retirement plans based solely on client needs, free from external influence.

Gunning's addition reflects FuturePlan's strategic focus on expanding its footprint in key regions while maintaining the independence and personalized service that advisors and plan sponsors value.

Gunning earned his bachelor's degree in finance from University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.

About FuturePlan by Ascensus

FuturePlan is a leading retirement solutions partner delivering plan design, administration, and compliance services that help employers, advisors, and participants achieve better retirement outcomes.

Backed by Ascensus, the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem, FuturePlan brings more than 45 years of experience in retirement plan service and administration. The company supports more than 33,800 plan sponsors, represents more than $101 billion in assets under administration, and is powered by more than 1,500 skilled team members, including one of the industry's largest in-house ERISA teams.

We partner closely with financial advisors, recordkeepers, and payroll providers to deliver tailored retirement plan solutions across plan design, cash balance and defined benefit services, 3(16) fiduciary support, non-qualified plans, MEPs/PEPs, and solo plans.

Our unique approach to plan management makes us a true category-of-one provider—by being your trusted partner delivering tailored outcomes with an ease of experience. For more information, visit futureplan.com.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem. The company makes saving easier by bringing together intuitive technology, AI, and high-touch service that supports better financial outcomes for savers, small- to mid-sized businesses, state governments, and leading corporations and financial institutions. Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, as well as fiduciary and total rewards services. The company supports over 16 million savers, oversees $913+ billion dollars in assets under administration, and employs more than 5,000 associates as of March 31, 2026. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

Contact:

Greg Winter

SVP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE FuturePlan by Ascensus