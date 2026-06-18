FuturePlan Launches PATH PEP in Collaboration with Voya Financial, Bringing Institutional Retirement Capabilities to the Mid- and Large-Market

New pooled employer plan brings open investment architecture and institutional governance to the mid‑ and large‑market

DRESHER, Pa., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FuturePlan by Ascensus, a leading retirement solutions partner dedicated to helping advisors, recordkeepers, and plan sponsors deliver better outcomes for savers, today announced the launch of the PATH Pooled Employer Plan (PATH PEP) in collaboration with Voya Financial.

Designed to support employers across multiple market segments, and the advisors who serve them, PATH PEP delivers an institutional quality pooled plan solution that emphasizes scale, choice, and strong fiduciary oversight. As demand grows for simplified plan structures without sacrificing investment flexibility or fiduciary rigor, PATH PEP addresses a gap in the current pooled plan landscape.

PATH PEP brings together a coordinated group of experienced retirement industry providers. Voya serves as recordkeeper and trustee, Mesirow will provide 3(38) investment fiduciary services, and FuturePlan acts as pooled plan provider (PPP), TPA, and 3(16) administrative fiduciary—creating a streamlined, end‑to‑end experience for employers and advisors alike.

"This launch reflects where the retirement market is headed—and where FuturePlan continues to lead with innovation," said Kasey Price, President of FuturePlan. "PATH PEP extends the advantages of pooled plans to larger, more complex organizations by pairing institutional-grade infrastructure with the flexibility advisors value. In partnership with Voya, we're delivering a scalable solution that strengthens governance while preserving choice."

The collaboration reflects a shared focus on delivering flexible, scalable retirement solutions that meet the evolving needs of employers and advisors. PATH PEP supports an open‑architecture approach with greater advisor discretion.

"We're pleased to collaborate with FuturePlan on a solution that helps employers and advisors navigate complexity while maintaining flexibility and strong fiduciary practices," said Christina Buettel, VP, Specialty Sales and Sales Strategy at Voya Financial. "This relationship reflects our continued focus on supporting partners with scalable retirement solutions."

Developed through close collaboration, PATH PEP simplifies plan management, strengthens fiduciary oversight, and delivers a compliant retirement solution designed to scale with employer needs.

For FuturePlan, this launch underscores its continued commitment to innovation in the pooled plan space and expanding access to high‑quality, scalable retirement solutions across the market.

About FuturePlan by Ascensus

FuturePlan is a leading retirement solutions partner delivering plan design, administration, and compliance services that help employers, advisors, and participants achieve better retirement outcomes.

Backed by Ascensus, the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem, FuturePlan brings more than 45 years of experience in retirement plan service and administration. The company supports more than 33,800 plan sponsors, represents more than $101 billion in assets under administration, and is powered by more than 1,500 skilled team members, including one of the industry's largest in-house ERISA teams.

We partner closely with financial advisors, recordkeepers, and payroll providers to deliver tailored retirement plan solutions across plan design, cash balance and defined benefit services, 3(16) fiduciary support, non-qualified plans, MEPs/PEPs, and solo plans.

Our unique approach to plan management makes us a true category-of-one provider—by being your trusted partner delivering tailored outcomes with an ease of experience. For more information, visit futureplan.com.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem. The company makes saving easier by bringing together intuitive technology, AI, and high-touch service that supports better financial outcomes for savers, small- to midsized businesses, state governments, and leading corporations and financial institutions. Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, as well as fiduciary and total rewards services. The company supports over 16 million savers, oversees $913+ billion dollars in assets under administration, and employs more than 5,000 associates as of March 31, 2026. For more information visit ascensus.com.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading retirement, employee benefits and investment management company. Voya's services and solutions help clear the path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life for individual, workplace and institutional clients, supporting more than 18 million customer relationships. Certified as a "Great Place to Work" by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya fosters a culture that values customer centricity, integrity, accountability, agility and inclusivity. Together with customers and partners, Voya employees fight for everyone's opportunity for a better financial future. For more information, visit voya.com and follow Voya Financial on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Greg Winter

SVP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE FuturePlan by Ascensus