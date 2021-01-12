FuturePlan by Ascensus Appoints Kasey Price as Head of Sales

Previously serving as FuturePlan's head of institutional sales, Price was responsible for developing, managing, and expanding relationships with financial advisors and the retirement industry's top-tier recordkeeping providers. In her new role, she will guide FuturePlan's sales strategy and broader distribution efforts, overseeing and contributing to critical projects and initiatives focused on increasing client value and growing the business. Price will continue to lead the institutional sales and internal sales teams, adding national field sales to her responsibilities.

Price brings more than 25 years of retirement industry experience to her newly created position. Prior to joining FuturePlan, she was a founding partner and CEO of Georgia-based Retirement Strategies, Inc. (RSI), a TPA firm known for its strong strategic partnerships with advisors and recordkeepers. Price holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and Corporate Finance from Augusta State University.

"Kasey has been an extremely valued member of our organization since RSI became part of FuturePlan in 2017," said Musto. "Her ability to build and advance client relationships is second to none, and she's extremely well-respected by her peers both inside our walls and throughout the retirement industry."

"This is a critical role, and I can't think of anyone better to lead the FuturePlan salesforce so that we may better serve our clients and grow our organization in 2021 and beyond," concluded Musto.

About FuturePlan by Ascensus

FuturePlan by Ascensus is the nation's largest retirement third-party administrator, combining high-touch local service with the strength and security of an industry leader. A line of business within Ascensus, FuturePlan's dedicated team serves more than 53,000 retirement plan sponsors across the country as of September 30, 2020. For more information, visit futureplan.com.

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Through co-branded, private-labeled, and other governmental partnerships, our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

