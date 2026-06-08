FuturePlan by Ascensus Appoints Scott Dozier as Vice President, Sales Consultant to Support Growth in Greater Houston and Louisiana

Experienced financial services professional to expand advisor partnerships in Houston through FuturePlan's independent, client-focused approach

DRESHER, Pa., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FuturePlan by Ascensus, a leading retirement solutions partner dedicated to helping advisors, recordkeepers, and plan sponsors deliver better outcomes for savers, today announced the appointment of Scott Dozier as Vice President, Sales Consultant. Dozier will support advisors, business owners, and partners across the Houston, Texas market, further strengthening FuturePlan's presence in a key growth region.

With more than 14 years of experience in the financial services industry, Dozier brings a strong track record of collaborating with financial advisors, recordkeeping partners, and business owners to develop strategic retirement plan solutions. Dozier holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from the University of Houston and will play a key role in expanding FuturePlan's advisor relationships throughout Texas.

"Scott brings a strong understanding of how to connect plan design with the evolving needs of advisors and business owners," said Kasey Price, President of FuturePlan. "His ability to build meaningful partnerships and deliver practical, results-oriented solutions reflects the way we approach the market, especially in the Greater Houston and Louisiana markets. At FuturePlan, our structure allows us to operate with independence and clarity—giving advisors confidence that recommendations are grounded in expertise, not constraints. Scott's addition further strengthens our ability to support advisors with flexible, thoughtfully designed retirement strategies that drive better outcomes."

FuturePlan combines the strength and resources of Ascensus with a distinct operating model that preserves its independence. This structure allows FuturePlan to provide objective, flexible plan design and consulting services centered entirely on the needs of advisors and their clients.

Dozier's appointment underscores FuturePlan's continued investment in experienced talent and its commitment to delivering personalized, independent retirement plan solutions across all markets.

About FuturePlan by Ascensus

FuturePlan is a leading retirement solutions partner delivering plan design, administration, and compliance services that help employers, advisors, and participants achieve better retirement outcomes.

Backed by Ascensus, the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem, FuturePlan brings more than 45 years of experience in retirement plan service and administration. The company supports more than 33,800 plan sponsors, represents more than $101 billion in assets under administration, and is powered by more than 1,500 skilled team members, including one of the industry's largest in-house ERISA teams.

We partner closely with financial advisors, recordkeepers, and payroll providers to deliver tailored retirement plan solutions across plan design, cash balance and defined benefit services, 3(16) fiduciary support, non-qualified plans, MEPs/PEPs, and solo plans.

Our unique approach to plan management makes us a true category-of-one provider—by being your trusted partner delivering tailored outcomes with an ease of experience. For more information, visit futureplan.com.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem. The company makes saving easier by bringing together intuitive technology, AI, and high-touch service that supports better financial outcomes for savers, small- to mid-sized businesses, state governments, and leading corporations and financial institutions. Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, as well as fiduciary and total rewards services. The company supports over 16 million savers, oversees $913+ billion dollars in assets under administration, and employs more than 5,000 associates as of March 31, 2026. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

CONTACT:

Greg Winter

SVP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE FuturePlan by Ascensus