FuturePlan Marks Major 2022 Growth with Four Expanded Sales Territories and Ten Strategic New Hires

DRESHER, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FuturePlan by Ascensus—a leading national retirement third-party administrator (TPA) that specializes in the delivery of customized retirement plan consulting and administration services—announced a major expansion of the firm's national footprint with four new sales territories and ten strategic new hires across the country. Both expansion moves significantly strengthen the consultative, expertise-driven sales model that delivers a competitive advantage to advisors.

The following new FuturePlan sales territories were developed and staffed to serve high-demand areas with notable small to mid-size business growth trends:

Central/ Northern New York and Metro NYC , led by regional vice president Ed Meade

, led by regional vice president Michigan , led by regional vice president Tricia Bailey

, led by regional vice president Southeastern New York and Northern New Jersey , led by regional vice president Charles Rosenberg

, led by regional vice president Southern Florida , led by regional vice president Jacki Betz

"FuturePlan is a national brain trust, bringing together a wide range of specialized expertise. We needed an expanded sales model to deliver all the advantages to our advisor partners," said Kasey Price, President of FuturePlan. "We also added eight new internal sales partners to support our rapid growth and enhance our advisor-centric strategy. Every member of our sales organization has a high level of technical and plan design knowledge."

Price, who was promoted to the role of President earlier this month after previously holding the role of Head of Sales, will continue guiding growth of the overall sales organization while recruitment is ongoing. The organization's fast-growing network of institutional partnerships is another driving factor behind the expanded sales territories and staffing model—the organization doubled the size of the Institutional Sales Team this year.

In the past year, FuturePlan launched three major institutional partnership products and expanded internal teams dedicated to 3(16) and Cash Balance Centers of Excellence. "FuturePlan is in a unique position for developing institutional product and service offerings," said Carlo Guerrera, Head of Institutional Sales. "Our industry-leading size, scope and scale are well matched to serve major recordkeeping and distribution partners alike." Both Price and Guerrera said they're anticipating even more growth in institutional partnership opportunities following the Newport merger with Ascensus earlier this year, as unification expands organization-wide capabilities in many key service areas.

Other specialty practice areas driving growth include Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plans and Prevailing Wage Plans, both of which have experienced unprecedented market interest in response to legislative changes and the challenging labor market.

With more product and service innovation in the 2022 pipeline and a new advisor portal under development, the firm is anticipating new sales territories and an increased focus on talent acquisition and retention in the year ahead. "With the backing of Ascensus and the caliber of acquired TPA firms, we now have a tremendous opportunity to revolutionize the TPA sales and service model on a national level," Price commented, "We're just getting started—our team is incredibly motivated.

