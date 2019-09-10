FutureProof Retail Announces a New Partnership With IT Retail, Making It Easier Than Ever for Grocers to Offer a Line Free Checkout Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureProof Retail (FPR), provider of the latest line-free mobile checkout technology, offers merchants a more powerful, efficient and modern alternative to self-checkouts.

The technology, which allows shoppers to scan and pay for items using their smartphones, is now officially integrated with IT Retail's Retail Professional point of sale system.

The integration makes FPR's already easy deployment even easier by automatically synchronizing prices, customers and transactions between the two systems – dramatically shortening the time to pilot:

"I don't think there's any easier way to start offering a line-free checkout experience," FutureProof President Di Di Chan said, "These kinds of projects usually take weeks, often months – thanks to our partnership with IT Retail we can have a new store live in a matter of hours."

The new partnership also comes with special pricing for IT Retail customers.

"We are really excited to be able to offer a line-free mobile checkout experience by integrating into FutureProof's cutting edge technology," IT Retail CEO Bob Henry said. "Allowing customers to checkout on their phones is the easiest way to enable self-checkout in a grocery store."

About IT Retail

IT Retail was founded in 1994 in the basement of a grocery store in Crestline, CA because there was no point of sale built for grocers on the Windows Platform. Today IT Retail is a grocery technology leader with 6000 happy customers globally ranging from mom and pop grocery stores to national supermarket chains. IT Retail develops and services its cutting edge point of sale solution built intentionally for the grocery vertical.

For more information visit https://itretail.com

About FutureProof Retail

FutureProof's solution is a cost-efficient line-free checkout system to implement. No expensive sensors, cameras and data processing. No need to change existing shelf layout. No taking up valuable retail real estate. And it even works with fresh items through integration with Bizerba scales. It combines the best parts of ordering online: click & collect, grab & go with line-free checkout and personalized recommendations.

Established and based in New York, NY, FPR is comprised of award-winning software engineers and business developers. FutureProof Retail was founded by a group of impatient shoppers, and brings a unique focus to ease of use in mobile self-scanning systems. The FPR-team's expertise in past endeavors has earned significant accolades in the AppStore and across a variety of industries. For more information, please visit www.futureproofretail.com.

