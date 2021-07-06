FutureProof Retail Expands to Australia With First Unattended Scan & Go Store

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolki Farm in Australia has opened its first unattended store with Scan & Go from FutureProof Retail (FPR).

Customers download FPR's Express Checkout app and enter the store with a PIN. They then simply scan their items with the app, bag their items and pay in the app to complete their purchase. No cash register, no waiting in line. Customers can get specials in the app and see their total at any time.

To secure the store, Wolki uses an airlock with two doors so only one customer can enter the store at a time as well as video cameras, microphones and speakers so the store can be monitored remotely and customers can still ask questions.

"FPR's Scan & Go is the perfect solution for a small store such as our butchery. There was no upfront cost, and it was operational in a few days," says Jacob Wolki, Owner of Wolki Farm. "Everyone is amazed at how easy the app is to use. It's fantastic how quick it scans!"

"Wolki Farm is a perfect example of how direct-to-consumer businesses that cannot afford to fully staff their store can utilize Scan & Go to allow their customers to shop anytime, 24/7, which adds a competitive edge," says Di Di Chan, President of FutureProof Retail. "Wolki Farm's members immediately adopted shopping with our Express Checkout app."

FPR's Scan & Go solution can be deployed in any store format and works for large supermarkets as well as for micro markets. Retailers can choose between a white label app and FPR's universal Express Checkout app. FPR's solution is already available at many retail chains and individually owned stores in North America, Europe and Asia.

About FutureProof Retail

Founded by a group of impatient shoppers and award-winning developers in New York, FutureProof Retail (FPR) brings the best of online shopping offline by creating mobile shopping applications for retailers. FPR's mobile platform features line-free mobile checkout and line-free order-ahead retail. FutureProof Retail offers unique and customizable solutions for many retail verticals: grocery, fashion, big box, convenience, micro-markets, stadiums, airports, and more. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Futureproofretail.com or contact [email protected].

About Wolki Farm

Wolki Farm is a family-owned regenerative farm located in Thurgoona, NSW, Australia. Wolki Butchery is our Members Only butchery located in Lavington. We are passionate about growing fantastic produce to service our great community. If you would like to learn more about our farm we would love you to come along to a farm tour. Please check for a pinned post on our Facebook page for upcoming tour dates. For more information, please visit https://www.wolkifarm.com.au.

