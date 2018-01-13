FutureProof Retail Is Selected by Fairway Market as Mobile App Partner Offering Customers a Breakthrough Shopping Experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fairway Market, New York's iconic grocery store, announced that it has selected FutureProof Retail, provider of line free checkout, to power Fairway's next-generation mobile app.

The new app builds on FutureProof's line free checkout technology, which allows customers to scan and pay for items on their phone, bypassing the checkout line.

FutureProof Retail

"Customers already know Fairway's unique ability to carry the best foods that can't be found anywhere else," says FutureProof CEO Will Hogben. "Now with line free checkout, Fairway is adding the unique gift of convenience! A shopping experience found only at Fairway."

In addition to line free checkout, Fairway's new app will incorporate new perks and ways to save. The app is anticipated to be available for iOS and Android in Spring 2018.

"One thing that we're especially excited about is how this will help our store staff. We have the friendliest and most knowledgeable staff and line free checkout will help free up their focus for customer service," says Fairway CMO Dorothy Carlow. "Fairway is very excited about adding this super-convenient, speedy checkout solution for our customers. We understand that sometimes people want to grab a few items and go – this technology solution will provide that option."

ABOUT FAIRWAY:

Fairway Market is a growth-oriented food retailer offering customers a differentiated one-stop shopping experience "Like No Other Market" ®. Fairway Market has established itself as a leading food retailing destination in the Greater New York City metropolitan area, with stores that emphasize an extensive selection of fresh, natural and organic products, prepared foods and hard-to-find specialty and gourmet offerings, along with a full assortment of conventional groceries. Fairway Market is headquartered in New York. Customers can visit one of Fairway Market's 15 stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut or shop online at shop.fairwaymarket.com. For general information, please visit www.fairwaymarket.com.

About FutureProof Retail

Founded in 2013 by a group of impatient shoppers and award-winning developers in New York, FutureProof Retail (FPR) brings the best of online shopping offline by creating mobile shopping applications for retailers. FPR's mobile platform features line-free mobile checkout and line-free order ahead retail. FutureProof Retail offers unique and customizable solutions for many retail verticals: grocery, fashion, big box, convenience, micro-markets, stadiums, airports and more.

