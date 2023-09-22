Future's Cannabis Brand, Evol by Future, Now In Nevada

News provided by

Carma HoldCo

22 Sep, 2023, 13:03 ET

The Two-Time GRAMMY winner's ultra-premium cannabis brand is now in Nevada in partnership with premier cultivator Redwood Cultivation.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time GRAMMY winner Future's ultra-premium cannabis brand, Evol by Future, is now available in Nevada with state-of-the-art cultivator Redwood Cultivation. Rollout starts today with eighths (3.5g) of premium pre-packaged Monster Kush, with more first-rate cannabis products from Evol by Future and Redwood Cultivation that will follow in the months ahead.

"Millions of people regard Future as one of the most influential artists of this generation. So we're thrilled to collaborate with Future and Carma HoldCo to introduce his suite of premium EVOL by Future THC products," said Paul Schloss, President and CEO of Redwood Cultivation.

"We can't wait for Q4 of this year when Future's top-shelf blunts, pre-rolls, and concentrates will be available here in Las Vegas," said Schloss.

"Future's influence is second to none. Evol by Future will resonate with millions of cannabis enthusiasts as his music has millions of listeners, and we can't wait to share Future's exceptional strains in Nevada with Redwood Cultivation," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo.

Experience the pinnacle of cannabis with Evol by Future and Redwood Cultivation in Nevada.

About Evol by Future
Two-time GRAMMY winner Future and Carma HoldCo, the global branding and licensing company behind the nation's fastest-growing cannabis brands, present Evol by Future, the multi-platinum superstar's line of forthcoming THC, CBD, and Delta 8/9 products. Now available in Nevada. Learn more about Evol by Future at: evolbyfuture.com.

About Future
Future is a two-time GRAMMY award winner with more than 30 billion streams. One of the most prolific artists of this generation, his catalog includes more than nine studio albums, 24 mixtapes, and 117 singles, including 61 featured with other artists. Future has over 95 million RIAA-certified units, one of the highest in the Recording Industry Association's 65-year history.

Media Inquiries:
Brian J. Roberts
Chief Communications Officer
908.616.7822
[email protected]

SOURCE Carma HoldCo

Also from this source

Mike Tyson To Appear At InterTabac 2023 With Futurola

Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan Will Appear at CHAMPS Trade Show on July 20 for Carma HoldCo

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.