Future's Cannabis Brand, Evol by Future, Now In Nevada

The Two-Time GRAMMY winner's ultra-premium cannabis brand is now in Nevada in partnership with premier cultivator Redwood Cultivation.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time GRAMMY winner Future's ultra-premium cannabis brand, Evol by Future, is now available in Nevada with state-of-the-art cultivator Redwood Cultivation. Rollout starts today with eighths (3.5g) of premium pre-packaged Monster Kush, with more first-rate cannabis products from Evol by Future and Redwood Cultivation that will follow in the months ahead.

"Millions of people regard Future as one of the most influential artists of this generation. So we're thrilled to collaborate with Future and Carma HoldCo to introduce his suite of premium EVOL by Future THC products," said Paul Schloss, President and CEO of Redwood Cultivation.

"We can't wait for Q4 of this year when Future's top-shelf blunts, pre-rolls, and concentrates will be available here in Las Vegas," said Schloss.

"Future's influence is second to none. Evol by Future will resonate with millions of cannabis enthusiasts as his music has millions of listeners, and we can't wait to share Future's exceptional strains in Nevada with Redwood Cultivation," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo.

Experience the pinnacle of cannabis with Evol by Future and Redwood Cultivation in Nevada.

About Evol by Future

Two-time GRAMMY winner Future and Carma HoldCo, the global branding and licensing company behind the nation's fastest-growing cannabis brands, present Evol by Future, the multi-platinum superstar's line of forthcoming THC, CBD, and Delta 8/9 products. Now available in Nevada. Learn more about Evol by Future at: evolbyfuture.com.

About Future

Future is a two-time GRAMMY award winner with more than 30 billion streams. One of the most prolific artists of this generation, his catalog includes more than nine studio albums, 24 mixtapes, and 117 singles, including 61 featured with other artists. Future has over 95 million RIAA-certified units, one of the highest in the Recording Industry Association's 65-year history.

Media Inquiries:

Brian J. Roberts

Chief Communications Officer

908.616.7822

[email protected]

SOURCE Carma HoldCo