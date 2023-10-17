Futures Recovery Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Dr. Tammy Malloy Named a Finalist in the Constellation Research SuperNova Awards for Pioneering Artificial Intelligence Behavioral Health Symptom Assessment

News provided by

Futures Recovery Healthcare

17 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Futures Recovery Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Tammy Malloy, Ph.D., has been named a finalist in the Constellation Research SuperNova awards for her pioneering research in the use of artificial intelligence to enhance the accuracy of clinical syndrome assessments. The firm has profiled Dr. Malloy extensively as part of the award proceedings, producing both a video and a written article on her work at Futures.

Futures Behavioral Healthcare treats clients experiencing dual-diagnosis conditions (substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions) and mental health disorders. The facility also offers specialized programs and tracks that allow treatment to be better tailored to client needs. As a high-quality, evidence-based behavioral healthcare provider accredited by the Joint Commission, Futures Recovery Healthcare uses measurement-based care — systematically tracking symptoms — to assess clinical progress throughout treatment.

Assessment and diagnosis are central to effectively treating clients and producing beneficial long-term treatment outcomes. Symptom rating scales, which are typically forms filled out by clients, are the current gold standard for assessing symptoms of anxiety, depression, substance misuse, suicidality, and other crucial measures of health and wellness. While highly effective, symptom rating scales share a common vulnerability — the possibility that clients do not accurately report the presence or severity of their symptoms.

Dr. Malloy is an experienced psychiatric and behavioral health researcher and clinician who has long believed the field's reliance on symptom rating scales misses critical opportunities. "I have watched countless clients who are visibly experiencing heightened agitation, stress, anxiety, or other somatic expressions of distress complete a form that suggests they are not experiencing any of these symptoms," says Malloy. "There is a good reason for this. Regardless of how comfortable people feel with their clinicians, the stigma and shame surrounding mental and behavioral health disorders is so strong that many people feel uncomfortable accurately reporting what they are feeling because they fear the response from their provider."

Malloy got the opportunity to test a new clinically validated, artificial intelligence-based psychometric assessment tool when an advisory board member introduced her to a company called Aiberry. Aiberry has developed an AI-powered mental health assessment platform whose mission is to address the very problem Malloy and colleagues have long struggled to overcome — reducing errors and subjectiveness of client-provided questionnaire responses. With Aiberry, clients verbally answer questions posed by a virtual 'bot' that analyzes text, audio, and video cues clients present during the virtual conversation. The data collected by Aiberry is analyzed by the artificial intelligence tool and provided to clinicians in real time. After more than nine months of testing, Aiberry analysis consistently identifies higher rates of depression and suicidality than written rating scales, which substantially improves the ability of clinicians to optimize treatment plans to address these findings. Additionally, three-quarters of clients significantly prefer using the technology to completing questionnaires administered by their clinicians.

"The effectiveness of Aiberry suggests that a client that would normally not complete an assessment or minimize their responses, are more comfortable providing honest responses to an analytical device than to a human and that the artificial intelligence can better identify the presence and severity of symptoms than traditional assessment tools," says Malloy. "AI-based symptom assessment tools seem like the future of the mental and behavioral health fields. They offer more accurate diagnoses more quickly, which means we can serve clients more efficiently and effectively throughout the continuum of care."

The SuperNova Awards are awarded by Constellation Research, a technology research and advisory firm recognizing leaders in disruptive technology in numerous categories. Constellation Research identified Malloy as a SuperNova Award nominee because her close collaboration and knowledge-sharing with the Aiberry team to improve its technology was seen as a co-innovation. Award winners will be announced at an October 25 gala.

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Potts
Futures Recovery Healthcare
Executive Director of Specialty Programs
EPotts@futuresrecoveryhealthcare.com

SOURCE Futures Recovery Healthcare

Also from this source

Dr. Newton Howard Joins Futures Recovery Healthcare Hero's Ascent Advisory Board

Dr. Newton Howard Joins Futures Recovery Healthcare Hero's Ascent Advisory Board

Futures Recovery Healthcare is privileged to welcome Dr. Newton Howard to its Hero's Ascent Advisory Board which helps meet the intense behavioral...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.